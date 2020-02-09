Editorial: Coastal Community Foundation backs up its dollars with sense

Many agree that education, affordable housing and economic opportunity rank among the Charleston region’s most pressing issues, and the philanthropic nonprofit Coastal Community Foundation has a long history of making grants to address those needs.
Now, however, the foundation plans to leverage its long-standing financial support with a different kind of capital: the goodwill and respect it has earned since its founding here almost five decades ago.
As the foundation settles into its new headquarters on the former Charleston Naval Base, it’s also moving into a new role, as an advocate on several key issues that its board, staff and others feel are most important. It’s a logical step, and one we hope succeeds.
“We all realize as funders that funding alone won’t get at it. You have to couple grant-making with active, informed, effective advocacy,” Foundation President and CEO Darrin Goss said. “Initially, it’s about educating ourselves, our donors and our partners.”
The foundation’s advocacy will in part be focused inwardly to advance its philanthropic mission, specifically protecting the tax breaks for charitable donations and promoting other policies that would encourage more people to give to charity.
But it also aims to encourage policy changes in these areas:
Increasing affordable housing. The foundation wants to enable local governments to pass inclusionary zoning, which links the production of affordable housing to market-rate housing. Also, the foundation will encourage the state to add state tax incentives to encourage more affordable housing in new federal Opportunity Zones. Action will first be needed on the state level, then on the local one.
Increasing economic opportunity by expanding tax credits for community development corporations that work in low-income communities and by encouraging other banking solutions in lieu of high-cost lending practices.
Supporting ongoing efforts to reform education, recruit teachers and extend early childhood education. The foundation also would like to see public schools get more flexibility to operate in innovative ways.
Mr. Goss said advancing this agenda is designed to increase the effectiveness of its grants, which currently average around $20 million per year from more than 700 different funds.
The foundation’s pivot won’t be startling. Don’t expect its staff or board members to become regular fixtures in the Statehouse lobby or regular speakers at every municipal or county council meeting. Donors to the foundation still will be able to direct their philanthropy as they see fit. At times, the foundation’s new advocacy role may simply entail its functioning as a neutral forum for a community discussion on zoning and housing, for instance.
“We have to be more creative,” Mr. Goss said. “We have to be solutions-oriented.”
Along those lines, the foundation not only is working on advocacy but a new kind of grant-making. On Friday, it launched its Catalyst Grant program, one designed to support nonprofits’ large-scale projects. Its first such grant, one of its largest single grants ever, totaled $750,000 over five years and will go to Hopeful Horizons, a children’s advocacy, domestic violence and rape crisis center based in Beaufort County. The money will pay for a new satellite office in Colleton County.
“We know how difficult it can be to pursue big ideas if you’re working on a tight budget with a small staff,” said Edie Blakeslee, the foundation’s vice president of grant-making and community leadership. “We asked ourselves, ‘What if that barrier was eliminated? How much good might we be able to do?’”
The foundation has prospered in recent years along with most everyone else invested in the stock market and has extended its reach to nine counties. Its net assets now total about $300 million, and the once young and tiny nonprofit, which started out with just $9,000 46 years ago, has fully entered middle age with all the extra responsibilities that entails.
So it’s good to see the Coastal Community Foundation attempt to engage more fully on some of the greatest challenges along the South Carolina coast. We should all ask ourselves how we can help.