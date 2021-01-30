Editorial: Clear up questions over SC governor's emergency powers

In Pennsylvania, legislators are preparing to hold a constitutional referendum in May to strip away many of their governor’s emergency powers, and make it easier for lawmakers to overturn emergency orders.

Wisconsin’s legislators were one vote away from repealing their governor’s statewide mask mandate Thursday when they abruptly delayed the legislation over concerns that it would cost the state $49 million in federal aid.

Although those two efforts are the closest to becoming law, they are not unique, as legislators in more than half the states seek to rein in emergency powers because they don’t like the way their governors have used them to issue mask mandates, restaurant restrictions, statewide lockdowns and other responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certainly there are lawmakers in South Carolina who believe that Gov. Henry McMaster’s modest public health restrictions have gone too far, but they are in the minority. The bill a House committee approved on Tuesday addresses an actual problem.

South Carolina's emergency powers law was written with hurricanes in mind, so it limits emergency declarations to 15 days and requires a legislative act to extend them. Mr. McMaster has responded to this — with the silent but clear blessing of most legislators — by issuing a new emergency order every 15 days. An attorney general’s opinion in the spring said this complied with the law, but that’s just an opinion, and the issue is murky enough that we can’t be sure the S.C. Supreme Court would rule the same way if it had to.

So H.3443 flips the law around and says a state of emergency lasts until either the governor or the Legislature ends it.

It’s a smart fix that also includes a smart provision just in case we ever have an out-of-control governor, allowing a simple majority in the Legislature to quickly end any emergency order.

Normally, the House and Senate have to vote twice on every bill — which requires a minimum of five days in session — and send it to the governor for his signature. If he vetoes it, two-thirds of the House and Senate must vote to override the veto. The bill that the House could debate this week allows a single vote by the House and the Senate to end a state of emergency, with no opportunity for a veto.

The original version of the bill also allowed the Legislature to modify an emergency order — which could have the effect of rewriting state law — with that same 30-minute procedure, but the House Judiciary Committee wisely voted to require the normal five- (or more) day procedure for modification. That’s a crucial change that the full House and Senate need to adopt.

Rep. Jason Elliott argued that voters want their legislators to weigh in on emergency orders, so he tried to require, rather than merely allow, the House speaker and Senate president to convene the Legislature after 30 days so it can consider whether to end or modify an order. The committee wisely rejected that proposal, for constitutional and practical reasons, but if that becomes an impediment to passage, it wouldn’t hurt to add a provision allowing a majority of representatives and senators to sign a petition demanding a special session if the leaders refuse to convene the bodies.

We still believe the Legislature needs to consider whether S.C. governors have enough power to deal with emergencies. But this moment — with the pandemic still raging and a not-insignificant minority of legislators convinced that he has too much power, or at least upset at how he has exercised it — might not be the best time to expect clear-headed changes.

Instead, now is the time to pass H.3443, which would prevent the unlikely but possible, and untenable, situation where the Legislature is unable to meet and the court has stripped the governor of his powers to handle an emergency.