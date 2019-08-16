When it looked as if plans were doomed for clawing out the coal tar in the Congaree River in Columbia, we advocated capping the slick near the Gervais Street Bridge as a less costly, second-best solution. But that plan also fell apart, and the century-old legacy of a coal-to-gas plant continues to mar an important stretch of the river.
So it’s good news that South Carolina Electric & Gas successor Dominion Energy is reviving an effort to dam parts of the Congaree and dig out tons of potentially toxic coal tar. It’s the only permanent and effective way of dealing with the goo. Digging it out, however, would be expensive and time-consuming. Ratepayers likely would bear part of the cost, previously estimated at $18.5 million and, under the current plan, only about 70% of the tar would be removed.
Obviously, it remains a sticky problem, even if you ignore the possibility that Civil War-era munitions remain mired in the muck. But after nearly a decade of debate over what to do, it’s time to commit to a plan and take action. After all, we’re talking about a heavily used stretch of river that runs through the middle of the metro area. Parks are on both banks just downstream from the tar, and riverfront development might be more attractive if it were cleaned up.
Coal tar is nasty stuff. It’s full of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals, potentially harmful to aquatic life and humans. And it will remain a part of the river bottom unless it is dug out.
Delays have already exacerbated the problem. Flooding in 2015 reportedly deposited several feet of sediment atop the blob, a development that called into question whether the Army Corps would issue the permit needed to build coffer dams to dry out the section of river bottom to be excavated. Congaree Riverkeeper sued to force the issue, claiming DHEC and SCE&G misconstrued the Corps’ concerns when the utility decided in 2017 to cap the tar in place with fabric and stone for about $8 million.
Now permitting has to start anew, which will likely take more than a year, and the actual work is anticipated to take up to three years. The work may have to be done seasonally during what are typically low-flow months.
“It gets very, very technical,” Brice McKoy, the Army Corps’ regulatory chief in Columbia, told Post and Courier reporter Jessica Holdman.
Though it is a big, complicated and expensive mess, it’s not uncharted territory. And the river is normally only a few feet deep in the area. So why remove only 70% of the tar? Apparently, the bulk of the tar is concentrated in a 2.3-acre area, but the entire slick covers about 11 acres.
If the plan is to go big, get it all, or cap the remainder. Coal tar pollution is widespread in the United States, and other bigger and more complex cleanups have been successfully completed.
Dominion Energy deserves credit for restarting the claw-out project, even if it took some prodding. It’s still a long road ahead, but at least it’s the right road. Local governments, environmental groups and Columbia-area residents also have a role to play by demanding the river be restored to as close as possible to its natural state.