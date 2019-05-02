SCE&G customers have already paid $2 billion for the nuclear construction project that failed at least in part because SCE&G didn’t provide proper oversight of its contractors and hid its mounting problems from regulators.
Over the next 20 years, they will pay an additional $2.3 billion for the failed project to Dominion Energy, the Virginia company that purchased SCE&G parent SCANA Corp.
About the only winners in the worst business disaster in state history — aside from Dominion — may be trial lawyers. A dozen law firms want to pocket $63 million of the settlement they won in a class-action lawsuit against the utility.
If the court approves the request, ratepayers will receive on average 5 cents back for every dollar they were charged for the project.
The lawyers are claiming that they are responsible for the $2 billion in rate cuts that Dominion agreed to as part of its effort to win regulatory approval to purchase SCANA. They go so far as to argue that, “It is indisputable that the $2 billion in rate relief was secured and made enforceable by the class settlement.”
Actually, Dominion had already offered that $2 billion in rate relief. What the lawyers secured was a $115 million cash payment and some property that they project is worth between $60 million and $85 million.
That assertion should have no bearing on the fee the lawyers eventually receive, but it is insulting to ratepayers and to the Legislature, which passed the law that put Dominion in the position that it had to make that $2 billion concession.
In opposing the fee, Columbia attorney Robert Dodson noted that the case lasted less than 16 months and that there was never a trial or an appeal on the merits.
“Class counsel seek attorneys’ fees that amount to $135,867.24 per day for each day the case was pending until the settlement agreement was signed,” he wrote. “There is simply no precedent in South Carolina for this court to allow such a high fee.”
Of course, $63 million is not entirely out of line by conventional logic: It’s a third of the projected value of the cash and property the lawyers were able to extract from SCE&G — which is standard for contingency claims. The caveat is that we won’t actually know what the property is worth until it’s sold, and Mr. Dodson argues that the value is probably a lot lower than that.
The other “of course” about $63 million is that it’s barely more than 1 percent of the $4.3 billion that SCE&G customers will end up paying for a failed project that will never generate a single watt of power, or anything else of value.
That doesn’t mean the lawyers should get all of that money. It just means that ratepayers’ greater wrath should be targeted at SCE&G.