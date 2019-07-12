It's unclear how many people in the United States are actual citizens -- and how many are not. The margin of error in Census Bureau estimates could be as large as several million people.
The numbers do show that the overwhelming majority of residents are also citizens. But the numbers ought to be more accurate. The distinction between citizenship and non-citizenship is an important one. Voting, for example, is the way we choose our governments, and the right to vote correctly is limited to citizens.
At present the Census Bureau estimates the number of citizens and non-citizens of the United States based on answers given annually in the American Community Survey by a rolling sample of about 1% of the population. While this is a fairly large sample, it is still subject to error.
One way to reduce that error and improve the data is to include a citizenship question in the decennial census. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had an opportunity to do so for the 2020 census, but the Supreme Court, in a recent ruling, rightly said he neglected to follow the rules required by the Administrative Procedure Act, so his proposal was illegal.
President Trump wisely decided not to add the question to the census by issuing an executive order. As he and Attorney General William Barr suggested Thursday, it would have been challenged in the courts and the issue could not have been resolved in time to add the question. The executive order, moreover, would have been an abuse of presidential powers.
But Mr. Trump did issue an order directing every federal agency to share data with the Census Bureau in an effort to improve the accuracy of its figures.
They certainly need improvement.
Using official data from 2015, the latest available year covering the question in detail, the estimate from the Census Bureau was that there were 298,825,522 citizens, give or take 264,521, out of an estimated total population of 321,418,821. The ACS survey gave an estimated population of non-citizens of 22,593,629, give or take 114,018. The small error figures suggest that the Census Bureau had high confidence in both estimates.
But the Homeland Security Department, also using 2015 census data, estimated the total number of non-citizens at 25.2 million, including 12 million illegal immigrants, or 2.6 million more non-citizens than shown in the ACS survey. That suggests that either the U.S. population in 2015 was larger than the Census Bureau estimate of 321.4 million, or that the number of U.S. citizens was smaller than the Census estimate. An error that large raises questions about the confidence to be placed in all the estimates.
We ought to know the right answer. A citizenship question on the decennial census would help us get it.
One objection to adding the question is the argument that it would hurt cities and states where there is a large non-citizen population because it will result in illegal immigrants refusing to respond to the census. That non-response, it is argued, means some states may lose representatives when census figures are used for redistricting and may lose federal funds distributed on the basis of population.
But while it is illegal not to answer census questions, the law also guarantees that the information provided may not be used in any way against the respondent. That fact needs to be widely publicized, especially in communities with many immigrants, legal and otherwise. The states and cities that successfully sued to block the citizenship question from the 2020 census have a particular responsibility to do so.