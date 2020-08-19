Editorial: Cities shouldn't need court order to rename roads, remove monuments

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson concluded this summer that the Legislature overstepped its authority with a provision in the state’s Heritage Act that requires two-thirds approval by the House and Senate to rename streets and buildings that honor historic figures or to remove monuments to the Confederacy and other select causes.
But the opinion, like all attorney general opinions, is merely that until a court agrees. And a lawsuit filed last month by the widow of slain Sen. Clementa Pinckney, Jennifer, Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall and retired state Sen. Kay Patterson argues that the entire law is unconstitutional, not just that two-thirds requirement.
So Mr. Wilson’s request for the state Supreme Court to resolve those questions now, rather than letting the lawsuit work its way ever so slowly through the lower courts, is a reasonable one — as far as it goes.
Although people have been raising legal objections to the Heritage Act since shortly after its passage in 2000 as part of the agreement to remove the Confederate flag from its false position of sovereignty atop the Statehouse dome, only one lawsuit had ever been filed until now.
That lawsuit, which highlighted how absurdly overreaching the law is, was filed after the Legislature refused to give its blessing for the city of Greenwood to update a memorial plaque that divided the names of the town’s World War I and World War II dead into “white” and “colored.” A judge later ruled that the Heritage Act didn’t apply to that particular monument because it was privately owned, the state appealed, and the lawsuit was declared moot after someone in town decided to just go ahead and change the memorial without permission.
Mr. Wilson opined that the Charleston City Council was within its rights to remove the Calhoun monument from its towering perch above the city because the Heritage Act didn’t apply to it either.
The lawsuit filed two and a half weeks later challenges not just an extreme application but the very essence of the law.
It’s hard to imagine that the court won’t agree that the two-thirds requirement violates a long-standing constitutional principle that a law passed by a previous legislative body doesn’t restrict what the current body can do. But it could strike the two-thirds requirement and let the rest of the law stand.
We don’t know whether the law actually violates the Home Rule Act — and we don’t hold out a tremendous amount of hope that the S.C. Supreme Court, whose members are elected by the decidedly anti-Home-Rule Legislature, would declare it in violation. But there is no question that the law violates the principles of the Home Rule Act.
There’s no question, either, that it’s outrageous for the Legislature to tell elected city and county councils what they can and can’t name the streets and buildings that they fund — or what they can do with the monuments that they erected and have to pay to keep up. We’re not interested in the wholesale relocation of monuments or rechristening of roads and buildings, but we are extremely interested in city and county councils being allowed to make the decisions about how their cities and counties operate — even when we disagree with their decisions.
And it is particularly outrageous, as the lawsuit points out, at this particular moment, as protesters gather during a pandemic to demand that monuments be moved and names be changed, that the Legislature is essentially forcing cities and counties to “expend additional resources for (the) safety of its citizens as well as the protection of the monuments.”
So, yes, it would be better for the Supreme Court to go ahead and make a decision sooner than later. But we shouldn’t have to hope that the court will agree to accept original jurisdiction and interpret Home Rule powers broadly and declare the Heritage Act unconstitutional. This is a problem of the Legislature’s making. Our Legislature should repeal or at least amend the law, to allow cities and counties to make decisions about who to honor and how on their property. That is simply none of the Legislature’s business.