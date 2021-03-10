Editorial: Cities, counties must save SC from Henry McMaster's premature COVID victory dance.

If your only goal is to ensure that our hospitals don’t get overwhelmed — and that was in fact the initial goal — then S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision Friday to revoke his mask requirements in restaurants and state government offices and to summon remote government employees back to those offices is defensible.

But if your goal is to save lives and reduce exposure, it’s not.

Certainly not when your justification is that you've just allowed practically everybody to line up for a vaccine. Which we'll all be able to get ... in the next two or three months. Probably.

It’s like standing in front of a giant “Mission Accomplished” banner when the mission hasn’t actually been accomplished. Only worse. It’s like doing a victory dance on the 1-yard line. Maybe Mr. McMaster’s team — that would be South Carolina — will still score the touchdown; we certainly hope so. Or, heaven forbid, maybe the other team — COVID-19 — will smack the ball out of his hand and run the other way to score its own touchdown.

If the governor's goal is to boost the restaurant industry by eliminating the requirement that staff — and others walking around or waiting for a table — wear a mask, he didn’t really think it through.

Oh, it’ll be welcomed by the people who never thought masks were necessary — and who never stopped eating at restaurants, except when he briefly closed them. But those aren’t the people restaurant owners are worried about.

Restaurant owners are worried about all those customers who have stopped eating out because they didn’t consider it safe. Now the governor has snatched away what little bit of assurance we had that at least the staff would be masked.

Responsible restaurant owners still will require it, but how many people who are on the edge about eating out will bother to track down the policy of each restaurant? Perhaps the governor would have the restaurants spend money they don’t have on advertising campaigns to assure us.

As shortsighted as the restaurant decision is, though, the governor’s latest decisions about state government employees are in a whole separate category. He was able to argue that nearly all of his earlier decisions either to not impose restrictions or to lift them prematurely were about getting government out of the business of businesses.

The decisions about state government employees are about what sort of employer he chooses to be. And his choice is deeply disturbing.

As CEO of state government, Mr. McMaster just ordered remote workers to return to their offices and share space with people who refuse to wear masks. He just ordered remote workers to return to their offices and interact with members of the public who refuse to wear masks.

To be clear: We have no objection to Mr. McMaster requiring state employees to return to the office, although we hope that state government, like private businesses, will find the right balance between having employees in their offices where they can collaborate and allowing flexibility. Our concern is about refusing to do anything to protect them from people who don't understand or care that the main purpose of wearing a mask is to protect other people.

It’s true that we haven’t seen the onslaught of COVID-19 lawsuits that were feared because even plaintiff’s attorneys have concluded that it’s really difficult to prove where you got that infection that sickened you and killed your mother who was still waiting for her vaccination appointment next month. So putting state employees at risk probably won’t subject us to much litigation. But it’s a really lousy way to treat your employees.

The saving grace is that most state employees work in Columbia, Charleston and other cities that still have mask mandates that probably still apply inside government offices. That is, as long as local governments keep their mask mandates in place.

Rather than using the governor’s actions as reason to revoke their own mask requirements, as a few places already have done, we urge city and county officials to take it as all the more reason to leave in place what really are pro-public-health, pro-business, pro-employee-protection requirements.

And for those state employees whose offices are in communities without mask requirements, well, we just hope they can get their vaccinations before one of their unmasked COVID-denier colleagues infects them.