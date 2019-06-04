Today is the 30th anniversary of the massacre of pro-democracy students by the Chinese army in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, a tragedy remembered around the world everywhere but in China. The Chinese government has so effectively suppressed any memory of the event that current students in Beijing often profess no knowledge of the significance of June 4.
Of course, to do so is dangerous and can lead to an instant arrest. But several years ago Louisa Lim, working on her book, “The People’s Republic of Amnesia: Tiananmen Revisited,” found that loss of the memory of the event was widespread. In an article about her research in The Guardian newspaper she wrote, “I did a simple experiment to gauge the depth of the forgetting. I took the iconic picture of Tank Man — the young man blocking a column of tanks — to four Beijing campuses. Out of 100 students, only 15 could identify the picture.”
The Chinese government has achieved this suppression in part by intimidation. Stories abound from Chinese campuses of students and teachers being quietly taken away by authorities, never to reappear, and it seems that young Chinese have learned that it is dangerous to ask why.
The long arm of Chinese security even reaches outside China. Award-winning Chinese photographer Lu Guang, renowned for exposing problems of Chinese society, moved to New York but was invited back to China last year. He disappeared and has not been heard from since. Explaining the risks of social reporting in China, he is reported to have said, “The reality in China is you never know if you’re going to get into trouble because there are no written rules.”
The authorities also have engaged in an Orwellian attempt to erase from public discourse the use of words that can be associated with June 4, 1989. This effort has been documented over the years by the China Digital Times, a website founded by University of California Professor Xiao Qiang.
The main Chinese equivalent of Twitter is Weibo. The platform has an estimated 600 million users but it is heavily censored by the government. China Digital Times has recorded hundreds of examples of censorship of words and images that refer directly or indirectly to the Tiananmen Square massacre or to June 4.
The ingenuity of the Chinese underground that seeks to keep the memory alive is remarkable, but the censors sadly are keeping up with them in their official attempt to erase that memory.
The underground consists mainly of the generation that participated in the pro-democracy movement of the 1980s. They lost an uncounted but large number of members when the People’s Liberation Army opened fire on the crowds filling Beijing’s most famous square and drove tanks into the crowds, crushing many in Tiananmen, which ironically means “Gate of Heavenly Peace.”
Now reaching their 50s, this generation is being written out of Chinese history. No one will be left in China to tell their story or remind fellow Chinese that at least one top general refused orders to suppress the demonstrations with gunfire, reportedly saying the people’s army should not attack the Chinese people. It is up to us to remember the anniversary and document it so that one day Chinese citizens can learn their own history.
The Chinese government, in comments not meant for Chinese consumption because they acknowledge the event, recently called the crackdown “justifiable.” But the only justification was preserving the power of the ruling Communist Party.