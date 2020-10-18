Editorial: China, Russia dangerously rush work on vaccines

Despite White House pressure for quick action, politics have rightly been kept out of decisions here — and in England and Germany — as far as developing new coronavirus vaccines. Only when testing has proved both their effectiveness and safety will a vaccine be released for distribution.
But politics appears to be at the center of vaccine policy in both China and Russia. Although the coronavirus vaccines being developed in these two countries have not completed testing, they have been administered widely, raising concerns in the international medical community.
The Wall Street Journal reports that a state-owned pharmaceutical company in China called Sinopharm recently offered its developmental vaccine to Chinese students planning to study abroad. Overall, reports the Journal, Chinese companies have administered their vaccines still undergoing trial to hundreds of thousands of people in the past six weeks.
Russia, too, has rushed its vaccines into circulation prior to the completion of tests and has promised large scale vaccination against COVID-19 by the end of the year.
Compare that to the United States, where one prominent vaccine trial — one by the British drug maker AstraZeneca that was in the process of recruiting thousands of volunteers in and around Charleston — has been halted here as researchers look more deeply into the illness of a woman who received the vaccination.
Clearly, both China and Russia have their eye on the international prestige that would flow from winning the race for a drug that would halt COVID-19's spread.
In effect, the two governments are using large numbers of their citizens as guinea pigs. But unlike the rigorously controlled testing known as Phase Three, where new medicines are given to carefully monitored individuals to evaluate safety and effectiveness, there appears to be no plan to assess the results of these mass administrations of new vaccines.
Even small safety risks can have huge consequences when given to a large population of healthy people, according to Professor Laurence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University, told the Journal.
Emergency use of a developmental vaccine for health workers is an understandable and often used exception to the rule.
But most vaccines under development eventually fail safety or effectiveness tests and are not used. People will soon shun a vaccine that proves to have serious side effects. And an ineffective vaccine is worse than none at all because it makes people feel protected when they are not.
Indeed, many Americans in a recent poll said they would wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until they could be convinced that it would be safe and work.
Bypassing the rigorous testing required of new vaccines to administer a developmental drug to large numbers, as China is doing, and fudging the test data — as Russia has been accused of doing — is dangerous for those who get the drug. As importantly, it also raises widespread worries about the integrity of the scientific controls that are designed to protect those vaccinated against harm. It should stop.
Meanwhile, Americans should rest assured that the West's vaccine research is being handled in a much safer way, a way that should give us all confidence when researchers and regulators tell us one has passed all the tests.