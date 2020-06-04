Editorial: China problem shows U.S. must talk with its friends — and rivals

A week ago, President Donald Trump said he wanted an “open and constructive relationship” with China, but it’s getting harder to see how that will be possible anytime soon amid rising tensions that include China’s escalating strangulation of Hong Kong.
In reaction to the Hong Kong crackdown, Mr. Trump began to pull the plug on Hong Kong’s special status in U.S. law. The action certainly will hurt the Chinese economy, but it unfortunately will hurt U.S. businesses in Hong Kong too.
If, as many fear, this is the beginning of a steep decline in U.S.-China relations, it will have consequences for both countries. A serious attempt at diplomacy is needed by both sides.
The president argued cogently that the United States has not received “fair and reciprocal treatment” from China in numerous areas, including trade, theft of intellectual property, freedom of navigation, and respect for its own commitments on Hong Kong’s autonomy.
He was especially critical of China’s failure to quickly alert the world to the COVID-19 virus and to allow thousands of infected people to leave China for Europe and the United States before ordering a shutdown in Wuhan, the center of origin for the novel coronavirus. Certainly, there were failures of leadership here and abroad as the virus began to take hold. But Mr. Trump is correct in denouncing China’s role in influencing the World Health Organization, though a U.S. withdrawal from the global health agency would be a mistake.
So, yes, the United States continues to have increasingly serious problems with China. But despite those and other significant points of tension, the U.S. has reasons to not abandon the relationship between the two countries. One reason is evident here in South Carolina where China has been the biggest customer of our largest automobile manufacturer, BMW, an important market for our farmers, and the main source of the growing business of the Port of Charleston. The two colossal economies are tied to each other in many beneficial ways.
The doesn’t mean Washington should ignore China’s growing military threats, its violations of freedom of navigation in international waters and airspace, its exploitation of the world trading system, or its dangerous dominance in the supply of some critical materials. Clearly, China’s role in the world must change, and so must such critical organizations as the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization. China does not play a constructive role in either global agency.
If Mr. Trump is going to persuade China to change, he will need allies such as the European Union. China’s active foreign policy is designed to amplify its influence across the globe. We need to show other nations that the United States has a better solution to the world’s problems, despite our own internal conflicts.
China’s President Xi Jinping’s recent aggressive moves must be condemned, such as blaming the pandemic on the U.S. Army, threatening Taiwan, strengthening Chinese claims to islands belonging to other nations in the South China Sea and recently even causing a tense military standoff on the India-China border.
But a new Cold War with China makes no sense. Our economies are interdependent, and even measures such as those advocated by President Trump to “re-shore” critical supply chains and protect U.S. technology will not disentangle all the strands that hold them together.
China is only one of many serious problems the U.S. faces today. Global issues cannot be solved without engaging in the hard work of diplomacy with both our friends and our rivals for world leadership. That includes China.