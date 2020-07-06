Editorial: China assumes control of Hong Kong, violating its own treaty pledges

Congress was right to respond strongly to the implementation July 1 of a draconian Chinese security law for Hong Kong. The law's unfortunate consequences could include a dwindling away of U.S.-China trade, with negative implications for Charleston, and push the countries another step toward a new Cold War.
The new law ends the 23-year-old separate legal status of Hong Kong created by the treaty that returned the city to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997. The intrusion of Chinese courts into Hong Kong under the new law puts at risk all foreign businesses based in Hong Kong and will likely close a major western gateway into China.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senate and House members introduced a bill to give special refugee status to any Hong Kong resident in danger of prosecution under the new law that allows Chinese authorities to send police into Hong Kong to enforce the law.
And on Wednesday, the Senate swiftly approved a bill imposing sanctions on individuals and organizations that help violate Hong Kong's autonomy and any financial institutions that do business with them. In a typical comment about the bill, which was headed to President Trump's desk, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said, “As Americans, we must do everything we can to support the freedom-loving Hong Kongers fighting against the CCP’s tyranny.”
Britain has already announced that it will honor its commitments to Hong Kong residents who want to relocate.
Although Chinese authorities claim the law will not affect Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms or investor interests, democratic governments around the world are right to be skeptical and concerned. They correctly see the sweeping and vague new law as undermining the independence of Hong Kong’s traditional rule of law.
The new law likely marks a turning point in this country’s relations with China and will accelerate the economic disengagement that was already underway. That could lead to an openly adversarial relationship between the two leading world economies.
The negative reaction to the Chinese law by governments from Japan and Taiwan to the European Union and Britain creates a much needed point of agreement among nations that have until now been unclear about their opinions on the increasingly totalitarian and repressive trend in China’s government since Xi Jinping took control in 2012.
It is urgently necessary to build on this point of agreement by developing a common set of rules and goals among the leading democracies to govern relations with China in coming years. This should be a top foreign policy priority for President Trump and whoever wins the presidential election in November.
An open Cold War is not desirable. But China must face a unified front against its threats to Taiwan and its efforts to expand its territorial control in the South China Sea, where the United States made its own statement by sending two aircraft carriers to conduct drills in full view of the Chinese Navy. China also must be met with a united front against its predatory trading and lending policies and theft of intellectual property. It also deserves universal condemnation for its increasing abuse of basic human rights.
It's up to the United States and the world's other democratic nations to provide guardrails against China's troubling behavior. And it's important that China's leaders know there will be consequences for their harmful actions.