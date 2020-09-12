Editorial: Charleston's suit against Big Oil might help, but don't bet big on it

It’s understandable why Charleston would be the first in the South to file a civil lawsuit against Big Oil, claiming its actions to minimize the reality of carbon emissions and climate change have done significant damage.

As a low-lying coastal city, Charleston is among the most vulnerable to the rising seas and more destructive storms linked to the climate changes that the lawsuit lays at the feet of major oil and pipeline companies. In late 2017, the city estimated it would need $2 billion to address drainage and flooding, and that estimate was created before the Army Corps of Engineers proposed a $1.75 billion project to build a wall around the peninsula’s edge. The city’s estimate has since risen by several hundred million dollars.

The city’s decision to sue can’t hurt — its outside lawyers are shouldering the risk of the litigation in hopes of a big payoff should it succeed — and it eventually could help. The city lacks the ability to raise the billions of dollars it ultimately expects to need. In that regard, the suit makes sense.

Of course, there are no guarantees.

While this legal tactic might be new for a Southern city, others have been pursuing it, with mixed results to date. A panel of the famously liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled recently that climate-change lawsuits against Big Oil should be tried in state courts, overturning a federal ruling that had dismissed suits brought by San Francisco and Oakland. On the East Coast, a Virginia appeals court ruled a similar lawsuit brought by Baltimore belonged in Maryland courts.

The lawsuits against Big Oil are not unlike the Big Tobacco litigation in the late 20th century: They aren’t just seeking to get someone else to pay for our problems. They’re claiming that these companies were major contributors to the problem and so must assume corporate responsibility for it — just like Big Tobacco had to accept responsibility for misleading the public on the hazards of smoking.

Several pages of the city’s complaint detail how oil executives were told since the 1950s that burning fossil fuels caused carbon dioxide levels to rise and the Earth’s temperature along with it, but they decided to hide or downplay that science.

Though South Carolina has no oil industry and wants to keep it that way, these legal battles also could shape litigation over oil and gas exploration off the Atlantic Coast. Legal commentators say the lawsuits are pushing oil companies closer to turning over more potentially damaging evidence that could show executives have long known the fossil fuel industry hastened climate change.

Oil companies, already reeling from a worldwide reduction in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, want to avoid going to trial because executives might have to testify about what they knew about climate change and when, and whether the public had been misled about the linkage between fossil fuels and climate change.

It all begs the same question: Who should pay? Local taxpayers or corporations that could be proven to have knowingly contributed to the problem? The answer seems clear.

Congress might get involved. The 9th Circuit ruling grew out of a 2018 decision by a U.S. District Court judge who threw out the suits filed by San Francisco and Oakland, ruling that Congress and the president should address the issue.

Regardless of whether that happens, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also should look into this. Charleston is far from the only community in the state suffering from sea-level rise and major storms: Recent storms have hammered inland communities such as Nichols.

Given Charleston’s needs on the flooding front — and the imperative that its mayor and current leaders find meaningful ways to address those needs — this legal action makes sense as part of the city’s long-term strategy. But given the uncertainty over the timetable of any payout — if there’s a payout at all, which is far from guaranteed — the city would be wise to just file it and focus on obtaining more immediate sources of revenue to address this existential threat.