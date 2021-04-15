Editorial: Charleston's 'conservation' zoning wisely steers building away from future flooding

Developers who want to avoid building on the lowest part of their property — and make other site adjustments to preserve open space, trees, views, even historical sites — have new flexibility in the city of Charleston. This important zoning change could even set a precedent that Charleston and other local governments should expand upon.
Currently, the city’s new conservation development zoning applies only to those who own at least 10 acres zoned conservation or one of three residential zoning categories (SR-1, SR-7 and RR-1). They have the option of studying their site upfront and clustering lots in a more dense fashion, provided they keep at least 50% of the property as open space.
The total density is capped at whatever the property’s current zoning allows, with one exception. The cap doesn’t apply to units deemed as affordable or workforce housing under the city’s ordinance. This exception is laudable and recognizes the city’s severe lack of affordable places to live.
The flexibility can help protect significant trees and forests, grassland and sites of historical or archaeological importance, but a major consideration will be guiding new construction to land less apt to flood.
The new conservation development zoning builds on recommendations from the city’s recent Dutch Dialogues planning work, and this type of thoughtful approach is expected to be emphasized further in the city’s comprehensive plan update, which is in the final stages.
Using the conservation district “requires a lot of upfront analysis of the site so we know the best way to develop the highest areas of the site so we can keep the lowest areas of the site green and in a natural state,” Charleston planner Christopher Morgan said. “Developments like this are easily going to be able to exceed even our new stormwater standards because so much of the site is going to remain undisturbed as green space.”
The zoning likely will be most applicable for projects on James and Johns islands, outer West Ashley and possibly the city’s Cainhoy region. “I would imagine it’s something that would be pretty extensively used,” Mr. Morgan said.
Betsy La Force of the Coastal Conservation League urged City Council to pass it, noting that “The cumulative zoning impacts of the past five years combined with planning efforts like the Dutch Dialogues have reminded us of the importance of maintaining undisturbed forests and pre-development hydrology of the site before it’s permanently altered.”
The new zoning replaces the city’s 6-year-old cluster zoning, which was used on about a dozen developments across the city. City Council had repealed it after some pushback, although residents’ concerns stemmed partly from stormwater requirements that the city since has made more strict. The cluster zoning was available to properties as small as 5 acres; the revised approach involved a year of discussion between community members, site engineers, the city’s stormwater division and others.
Despite the consensus surrounding the city’s new conservation zoning so far — and let’s face it, changing its name from “cluster” to “conservation” probably didn’t hurt — some neighborhood resistance could arise wherever the zoning is applied first, particularly if newer, denser streets are laid out near older, more sparse roads. But residents ought to keep in mind the bigger picture regarding how these new developments are designed differently to protect homes and reduce damage from future floods.
The previous cluster zoning also created about 140 acres of open space that otherwise might have been streets or backyards or front yards. Charleston and other local governments, particularly along the coast, must work to address flooding, and guiding new development to minimize future problems is an important tool to that end. It should become the status quo.