Charleston is rewriting its book on drainage and needs to send a strong message to developers about (mostly) freshwater flooding. That’s why City Councilman Harry Griffin in October proposed a ban on “fill-and-build” construction to stop developers from using fill dirt to meet flood standards and build in flood-prone areas.
But that well-received idea, which was given tentative approval, has temporarily taken a back seat to the city’s soon-to-be unveiled Stormwater Design Standards Manual, which also addresses fill-and-build but in a different language — one that incentivizes and proscribes how runoff is managed. Its chief architect, Matthew Fountain, the city’s stormwater director, said it will be a “living document” meant to evolve with changing conditions. Yes, that includes rising sea levels.
The updated manual is an important building block in strengthening Charleston’s defenses. The city’s deep tunnel system is progressing, and we hope the Legislature will fund the governor’s $10 million request for tying in the medical district. A flooding-related vulnerability assessment is being done. Soon the Army Corps of Engineers will recommend perhaps a “mega-structure” for protecting the peninsula.
But nowhere in the exhaustive stormwater manual will you find the words “no net fill,” rather a plethora of regulations and incentives synthesizing the Dutch Dialogues and other studies. It ultimately holds developers responsible for practically every drop of rain that falls on their properties.
Collectively, the proposed regulations mostly do away with a need for a fill-and-build ordinance, which, however, struck a chord with Charlestonians for its common-sense simplicity. It would prohibit the net importation of fill materials at construction sites, a practice that in some cases has led to localized flooding or worsened flooding nearby.
Where the fill-and-build ordinance is easily digestible, the new stormwater manual, which gets its first public airing Monday and will go before City Council for approval next month, takes a more holistic approach to managing runoff.
It covers dozens of subjects, including site preparation, slope and buffer regulations, runoff rates and volumes, water quality, soils, semi-permeable surfaces, road elevations, possible seawater backflows, etc., all of which make fill-and-build practices impractical and uneconomical.
The guidance builds on accepted best practices but with an emphasis on controlling volumes and rates of flows to improve drainage.
The Church Creek Basin gets a special designation and its own set of rules, a welcome approach to an especially persistent problem. Elsewhere in the city, almost all new construction will have to conform to the standards. Redevelopers will have to improve a property’s drainage by 20 percent.
Ideally, big homebuilders and commercial developers will start to shun slab-on-grade construction in low-lying areas and come up with more water-wise, Lowcountry-specific designs.
“I’m just kind of patiently waiting until Monday” to see how effectively the stormwater manual addresses fill-and-build construction, Mr. Griffin told The Post and Courier, adding that he intentionally paused his ordinance to make room for a wider-ranging discussion.
“I still want to see fill-and-build addressed directly,” he said. His point is well taken, and perhaps there’s no harm in having a somewhat duplicative regulation on the books if it sends a louder, clearer message. After all, the ordinance contains a boilerplate clause that says if it conflicts with any other regulations, including those in the stormwater manual, “the more restrictive provision shall prevail.”