Editorial: Charleston to face existential choice on protecting its peninsula

It might be the most important decision the city of Charleston will make in the first half of the 21st century. It certainly promises to be the single most expensive one.
For more than a year, the Army Corps of Engineers has worked on a $3 million study of a proposed barrier that would protect the city’s peninsula from sea level rise and storm surges. Some leaders have been updated on the plan as it took shape; now it’s time for the rest of us to pay close attention.
The Army Corps plans to reveal the details Monday, but the plan’s broad strokes are already clear. It will recommend a protective wall around the peninsula, from about Magnolia Cemetery on the Cooper River to a point north of Wagener Terrace on the Ashley River. It would include new pumps, since a wall built to keep out waves can keep rainfall in. And it would include a structure, likely a rocky barrier, to reduce the severity of the strongest inbound waves.
And it would come with an enormous price tag, north of $1.5 billion, of which the federal government would pay 65%. The city would be responsible for the other $525 million.
It’s too soon to conclude if this is something the city ought to pursue, but it’s urgent that a broad, inclusive public discussion begin because a decision could come as early as next year. At this point, we’re less focused on a yes or a no than on whether the ultimate decision will be embraced by the whole city — and beyond.
Saving one of America’s oldest and most historic cities is too important to become another Interstate 526 debacle — the still-disputed, long-delayed $700 million-plus freeway extension from West Ashley to James and Johns islands.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg rightly plans to involve businesses, civic watchdogs, property owners, neighborhood leaders and residents in the discussion. “People are going to have to make hard decisions,” spokesman Jack O’Toole tells us. “This is what they (Army Corps officials) have given us. We appreciate their efforts. What do we think?”
There is much to think about. First, the barrier or sea wall would change how this beautiful, historic city greets the water around it. The city’s existing High Battery would need to be raised by about another 3 feet; other parts of the barrier would be far taller than what exists.
The difficult decision has been made a bit easier because city officials already have conferred with the Dutch — the global experts on managing water and rising seas — so it has that holistic thinking as a base. The Dutch Dialogues report says the project’s importance “cannot be overstated,” adding that its design could create important stormwater storage opportunities, help manage groundwater and offer recreation opportunities and other benefits to Charleston’s sense of place.
Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said, “From the 30,000-foot view, we’re supportive of this. ... It’s what the peninsula needs,” he said. “The devil is going to be in the details, and we don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like.”
And then there’s the staggering sum. A few years ago, the city estimated it needed $2 billion to meet its drainage needs, and some of that figure included improving its barriers against storms — but nowhere near the $500-million-plus the city would spend on this. The Corps’ math shows the expense would be worth it because of the peninsula’s vital role as far as government, health care and higher education as well as the values of the properties at stake. But the city is unlikely to be able to foot its share without significant help from the county and state.
“The big question is where is the money coming from and how do we get this paid for even if we get to a point where we want to move forward,” Mr. Hastie said. “It’s a big-ticket number, and a lot of smart people out there say it’s going to be difficult to get funding until we have some sort of Hurricane Hugo-type situation and as part of disaster recovery, we could get an allocation from Congress.”
At this point, it’s probably easier to find reasons not to move forward — the wall would be too ugly, too expensive, too limited a solution for our region — but at the same time, the climate is changing, seas are rising, and the city’s long-term survival is at stake. It’s crucial that the public gets involved in making this existential decision.