Editorial: Charleston should raise fee to encourage more affordable housing

The lack of affordable housing is one of Charleston’s most pressing problems, and no single policy or initiative will solve it. City Council should seize the opportunity to beef up one of its strategies — a policy to require developers of market-rate housing to chip in.
About four years ago, City Council created a new zoning category known as mixed use workforce housing: It allowed developers to build denser apartments and condos in exchange for building at least 20% of those units so they are affordable to rent or buy over the next 25 years, as defined by a city formula. But the zoning also allowed developers to opt out of building these affordable units if they donated land elsewhere or paid a fee instead.
And almost all of the developers — 13 out of 14 who have taken advantage of the new zoning so far — have opted to pay the fee. That naturally begs the question: Is the fee too low?
City Councilman Robert Mitchell, who works in the affordable housing arena and chairs the city’s Community Development Committee, believes it is. “The people living here, and some people who were born and raised here, can’t stay anymore,” Mr. Mitchell told reporter Andrew Brown. “Things change. Everything’s changed. But even with the changes, we need to make sure we are putting everybody in the equation.”
We agree and would urge council to revisit and raise the fee. One proposal would incrementally increase it from $5.10 per square foot to at least $7.50 per square foot. It would be pegged to inflation, too, so it ultimately could increase to $15 per square foot without further council action.
The city clearly believes in the strategy. Requiring an even larger percentage of affordable units has been a key point in City Council’s recent approval of zoning plans for two potentially huge developments: Laurel Island on the northeastern edge of peninsular Charleston and the Epic Center plan for Citadel Mall.
It’s great the developers of less affordable units have contributed more than $11 million toward solving the problem, and Mr. Brown notes that the city already has spent or committed at least $7 million of that. But as we’ve noted before, it’s complicated and time-consuming to put together new deals to build affordable housing; one only has to look at how many years it is taking the city to realize such projects on vacant land near the old Cooper River bridges.
Incorporating more such housing into private sector developments being built would be a bigger plus, especially as peninsula land values rise and it becomes even more expensive to put together affordable projects there.
It’s important to note that private developers aren’t being asked to solve this problem on their own. The city has taken many steps to chip away at its affordability problem, including two multimillion-dollar bond issues to make direct investments; analyzing its market to determine which price points are most lacking; considering zoning changes to encourage more housing; and even creating a concierge to usher developers of affordable units more quickly through the city’s permitting process.
Those initiatives are significant — and other local governments across the region should do more to tackle the problem. As with Charleston’s other most pressing challenge, flooding and rising seas, an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed. An analysis of Charleston’s housing situation has noted that the city will need almost 13,000 new affordable homes by 2030 to close its affordability gap.
An increase in fees associated with workforce housing will encourage more developers to incorporate these units into their projects or it will make them pay more so others can. It’s an aggressive approach, but the affordability problem demands action to keep even more people from being priced out of the city.