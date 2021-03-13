Editorial: Charleston should delay redistricting, not its elections

During the past decade, many South Carolina cities and towns have agreed to hold their local elections on an early Tuesday in November of odd-numbered years — a change designed mainly to increase turnout in what are usually low-key but important contests.
Charleston is one of those municipalities, and keeping that schedule is more important than ensuring its 12 council districts are redrawn before this year’s vote.
Like several other cities, Charleston finds itself in a tough spot because of significant delays in receiving new population data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Normally, the city would get its numbers from the 2020 Census this spring, in plenty of time to redraw its council districts before filing for them opens in late summer. Now it looks like that data won’t arrive until the fall — after the normal filing period ends. Under those circumstances, even if it’s somehow possible to delay filing and draw new districts in time for the Nov. 7 elections, that simply must not be done.
Instead, the city must either postpone its elections or proceed with them under its districts as currently drawn.
We believe the latter is the better choice. In an era of government mistrust, any move to postpone elections surely would exacerbate such suspicions. An election held at an odd time early next year almost assuredly would have lower turnout, which would benefit council incumbents seeking a new four-year term. Only half of City Council seats would be affected by the delay; the city wisely has staggered its elections so only six of its 12 seats are up for grabs in any given election year.
Once the new districts are drawn, they could take effect in November 2023, when the mayor and the other half of council are on the ballot. Some have suggested the redistricting delay would open up the city to a legal challenge — after all, the redistricting process is designed to ensure governments comply with the one-man, one-vote principle. We would urge any official who has that concern to request a S.C. attorney general’s opinion.
Charleston isn’t the only city facing this dilemma. Scott Slatton of the Municipal Association of South Carolina said several of the state’s 271 cities are figuring out what to do, adding, “Our recommendation to cities is — if their councils choose to — is go forward with their coming elections.”
Regular redistricting is an essential task whenever you elect people by districts rather than at-large, and not just because it’s required by law. Charleston is a perfect example of why: Since it switched to single-member districts in the mid-1970s, it has gradually changed from a city whose population was mostly on the peninsula to one where most of its residents and voters live in West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Berkeley County. Its current districts already reflect much of that mega-trend, but the shift has only continued in the past decade, which the new maps will have to reflect.
Even so, the city cannot be blamed if the federal government is tardy in providing the necessary data. (And while the Trump administration unsuccessfully attempted to change how the Census Bureau did its count, the bureau chalks up the problem to “COVID-19-related delays.”)
If Charleston does hold its elections with its current districts, then six council members would serve until 2025 before they had to run in their new districts. But even if redistricting were completed as usual this year, six current members would continue to hold office until they were on the ballot in 2023.
As it is, too few voters participate in city elections. Only the most optimistic believe that’s the case because the city is doing great; it’s more likely because fewer voters are involved, and so there’s less money spent by candidates trying to get their word out. The latter reality will always be the case. We see no reason to tamp down turnout even more by moving the city’s elections to a new date.