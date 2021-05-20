Editorial: Charleston Sheriff Kristin Graziano must show she can manage Sutherland crisis

It’s unfortunate that Charleston County’s new Sheriff Kristin Graziano walked into a major crisis her very first day on the job.
After all, managing a crisis is one of the most demanding tasks even our most tested leaders face: It requires good judgment, firm decision making and effective communication, and it requires all those things at once.
But as understandable as it is that Ms. Graziano was unprepared to deal with the death of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland just hours after she took office, the fact remains that she has failed to handle the tragedy well.
She should have been out front from the start, even if all she said initially was that she was sickened by what happened inside the Al Cannon Detention Center but couldn’t say anything more yet. She should have explained what steps she was taking to evaluate what happened and determine what to do about it. Each time she took action regarding the deputies involved, she should have told us. Once she decided to change jail policies, she should have told us immediately. And she should have provided the “whys” that she still hasn’t provided for any of her decisions.
Instead, months of silence created an increasingly hostile, mistrustful atmosphere as more people finally learned about the jail’s shocking video of the deadly encounter. Ever since, Sheriff Graziano has been scrambling to explain what she knew and when, as well as what she plans to do next.
The fact that she waited until Monday to terminate the two guards who used pepper spray and numerous electric shocks in an attempt to force Mr. Sutherland to attend a bond hearing only feeds the perception she still is reacting to this tragedy, not leading us out of it. Ditto her welcomed announcement that inmates no longer will be required to attend bond hearings if they don’t want to.
Compounding the problem, we’re seeing disturbing indications of a partisan public reaction, with Republicans placing all the blame on the new Democratic sheriff while Democrats focus their criticism on Republican Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. All of us should hope that Ms. Graziano manages her way through this crisis, learns from her early missteps and does a good job as sheriff, because her success is the best outcome for the safety of all Charleston County residents.
We believe she still can turn things around with a more aggressive, proactive approach to communicating what happened on Jan. 5 and what she has done — and not done — in the months since. Instead of carefully lawyered statements, she should talk candidly and take questions about her decisions. She should lead on disclosing information rather than wait until someone asks. We realize that this can be tricky territory because of pending legal claims and investigations, but she must be as open as possible in discussing a death in the county jail.
Mr. Sutherland’s death raises broader questions about how best to handle mentally ill people who commit violent crimes, and those questions are in no way unique to Charleston County. The pursuit of better policies should continue to be a part of the discussion.
Sheriff Graziano’s public assessment of her performance so far also needs to include potentially uncomfortable admissions of mistakes made and lessons learned. But in providing such an account, a sheriff whose election campaign emphasized accountability and transparency can begin rebuilding the public trust that voters placed in her last fall.
She also can demonstrate that going through this difficult experience has made her better able to lead one of the state’s largest local law enforcement agencies. Her performance to date has raised questions about whether she’s big enough for this job, but she still has a chance to grow into it. We all need to allow her that chance — and she needs to take full advantage of it.