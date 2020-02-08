Editorial: Charleston seeing the light on solar panels in the historic district

Slate shingles. Pan tiles. Standing seam metal. Brick chimneys with terra-cotta chimney pots. Shiny photo-voltaic panels. Which one doesn’t seem to belong atop roofs in Charleston’s Historic District?
Actually, it’s a trick question. If you ask most preservationists and those with Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review, they will tell you they all do.
“We love solar panels,” said Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston.
While the guardians of Charleston’s expansive Historic District carefully police its aesthetic evolution, they also realize that the district faces a serious, long-range threat from a changing climate and rising seas. And they are gradually adjusting, as they should.
Of course, the exact number and placement of such panels likely will always remain subject to approval from the city’s Board of Architectural Review, and property owners in the Historic District don’t have quite as much latitude as others for that reason (though it’s important to note many private homeowners associations also have strict rules on approving solar panels).
The issue of balancing new solar panels with a Historic District’s character has been around for years and has played out in many other older cities and towns. A recent report in The Washington Post notes the conflict is especially acute around Washington, where there is a push for more solar and also firmly established preservation agencies. Some there have waited months, even years, to get a permit.
That’s not so much been the case here. Charleston has seen relatively few requests for new panels in its Historic District; many, but not all, have been approved.
Meanwhile, city officials anticipate the number of requests will increase as the price of panels drops and efficiency increases and as more people turn to renewable energy to do their small part in addressing climate change.
The city plans to convene a task force this year to draft guidelines for architects, homeowners and others interested in adding solar panels to historic buildings.
“The aesthetic qualities and the performance quality are going up,” said Jacob Lindsey, director of the city’s Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Department. “We do want to support homeowners who want to retrofit their homes with solar panels.”
Currently, the city Board of Architectural Review treats solar panels much like other roof hardware, such as mechanical equipment and dryer vents. The panels are allowed, but the city often sensibly requires steps to minimize their visibility, especially from the public right of way. The job of the future task force will be to pull together tips unique to Charleston to help educate those interested in adding solar.
“We’re going to do it right for our place, that’s the most important thing,” Mr. Lindsey said. For instance, solar panels win approval pretty quickly for flat roofs or roofs not visible from the street because of a prominent pediment. Gable roofs are trickier, Mr. King noted, but panels may be OK on a secondary elevation or outbuilding in such cases. Other important local considerations include the effect on the character of the building and street and any potential damage to historic roofing material.
The upcoming solar sessions will mark the second time the city and preservationists have shown welcome new flexibility in response to climate change. Last year, the city finalized new guidelines for raising the heights of homes in the Historic District. Such elevations, once routinely rejected, are seen as a crucial strategy in the long-term preservation of historic homes along the city’s lowest-lying streets.
Mr. King echoed the recent words of Paul Edmondson, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, when explaining how solar panels can fit into the future of historic districts: “The goal of preservation is not to freeze properties in their current state but to negotiate change in a way that preserves a community’s character.”
The city has faced criticism for how little it’s doing to reduce carbon emissions, which most scientists say are contributing to rising seas and worsening floods. Its emerging effort to help homeowners install solar panels would be a small but significant step in changing that.