Editorial: Charleston schools 'reform' proposal improving, but it's still awful

Charleston County’s state senators appear to be backing away from the rash plan by their House counterparts to chop two years off the terms of half the members of the county school board and hold new elections this fall using the districts that County Council incumbents drew a decade ago to ensure their own reelections.

That’s good news. H.5034, passed by Charleston County’s House members, is grossly unfair to voters who thought they were electing board members to four-year terms in 2018. And it clearly is a punitive plan, designed to oust school board members because of the way they are trying to provide better educational opportunities for poor kids.

Unfortunately, senators aren’t simply ignoring the proposal to Balkanize our school district and discourage board members from looking out for the good of the entire district. Nor have they shut the door on a separate House-passed bill that seeks to reverse the board’s Mission Critical plans to merge tiny schools so it can use the savings to provide students with the broad spectrum of programs and opportunities that it can only afford to offer at larger schools.

A proposal by Sen. Sandy Senn, which the Senate is expected to add to the bill Tuesday, delays the single-member district plan until 2022, allowing board members elected in 2018 to serve out their terms. The other half of the board would run for reelection this fall, as scheduled, but would be elected for two-year terms. Then a whole new board would be elected from single-member districts in 2022.

If you’re going to switch to single-member election districts, this would be the way to do it.

But we don’t recommend that switch because it almost always comes with a heavy downside.

Just about the only reason cities, counties and legislatures have given up the societal advantages of at-large elections is to increase minority representation. There are actually better ways to accomplish that important goal, but in any event a change to school board elections is unlikely to have that effect here, since the school board has more African American members than the County Council, which is elected from single-member districts.

Supporters say single-member districts would make it easier for candidates to run inexpensive, grassroots campaigns, cut down on the influence of dark money and, as Sen. Senn argued in a recent newsletter, make board members feel compelled to “pick up the phone when you call.”

Responsive elected officials clearly is a good thing; so are less expensive elections. But responsiveness is a double-edged sword, which our legislators don’t even notice because it’s the world they live in: a world where elected officials are forced to focus on the -local concerns of their constituents, at the expense of the greater good for the country, the state, the school district. A world where the modus operandi is horse-trading with other hyperlocal officials to piece together packages of favors rather than cohesive plans.

In fact, about the only clear advantage we see to single-member districts is that, as Ms. Senn noted in a newsletter, they would render constituent boards unnecessary. Or that would be an advantage if her proposal eliminated those boards. It doesn’t.

Editorial: Charleston bill is an assault on public education; Senate should reject it When the Charleston County School Board proposed merging several small schools as part of its Mission Critical plan to provide more and better opportunities for poor kids, it wasn’t so it could cut taxes.

Unfortunately, the legislative delegation has ample authority to pass both of these bills, and there’s nothing the school board members can do about it. Well, except for this: They can try harder to come to an understanding with legislators.

Although the bill aimed at delaying or even reversing the changes is a dangerous overreach, it’s certainly worth asking whether some of the changes should be delayed simply because of the timing: It’s March, and parents are still uncertain about which schools their children will attend next year. No matter how promising the underling plan, that’s not a good situation for anyone.