The kids who shoot up schools tend to have anger issues, which we might be more likely to catch if we had mental health counselors in our schools. But the main reason we need those counselors isn’t to prevent mass shootings. It’s to help the children who are more disruptive than dangerous, and the ones who might not make it in school without help.

They’re the children who can’t stay awake in class because their mom finally left their abusive father, and they’re having to sleep in the car. Or the ones who won’t speak to teachers or other students because they’re too traumatized from the nightly gunfire in their neighborhood. Or the ones who act out in class because their parents are so busy working three jobs that they don’t get any attention at home.

Many children dealing with trauma don’t necessarily need mental health counselors, but they need someone who can notice them, who can listen to them, who can offer advice and get them the help they need. They need a caring adult.

Teachers try to play this role, but particularly in high-poverty schools, there aren’t enough hours in the day for teachers to devote to all the children who need special life attention, beyond the special classroom attention that teachers are trained to provide.

For many teachers, it’s the frustration over being unable to help such children that finally drives them from the classroom; indeed, providing a mental health counselor in every school is one of the demands of the teacher group SC for Ed — and a priority identified last year by S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Charleston County schools to receive $5 million federal mental health grant Seven North Charleston schools — Chicora Elementary, Dunston Primary, Mary Ford Elementary, North Charleston Elementary, Morningside Middle, Northwoods Middle and North Charleston High — will be helped by a $5 million federal grant for mental health support.

The toll this takes on teachers makes this a doubly important challenge for our schools, which need to be able to help children deal with the problems in their home lives so they can help them learn, and which need to keep good teachers in the classroom.

The Charleston County School Board has been trying to help, voting in June to expand the mental health and social-emotional support it provides for students. And last month, it got a huge assist when it was awarded a $5 million grant from the U.S. Education Department’s Project Prevent. Only 15 districts nationwide received the grants, which are designed to help students exposed to pervasive violence.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The grant will pay for more mental health counselors in seven North Charleston schools where children are most likely to be exposed to violence, along with two people to act as liaisons between the schools and any outside partners. Teachers and other staff will be trained to identify and treat trauma, and students will be taught how to avoid it.

No, these aren’t the sorts of problems that schools should have to deal with. But we know that frequent exposure to violence and other traumas not only can leave lifetime scars; they also can make it difficult for children to learn.

Helping them through that trauma is not only the compassionate thing to do; it’s the pragmatic thing to do. Because children who don’t get a decent education don’t disappear: They stay right where they are, and they grow up to be adults who too often can’t take care of themselves or their families, and who hold our entire state back.