Like it or not, Charleston is an international tourist destination. As such, it ought to be the best one it can be.

That doesn’t mean allowing a proliferation of hotels to displace homes, businesses, schools and hospitals, the things that make a city viable. It does mean striving to tell the area’s whole story to visitors honestly and comprehensively.

The view at street level suggests efforts among local attractions and businesses to portray a more accurate account of the role of enslaved people in the history of Charleston are paying off. African Americans with a particular interest in their heritage are no longer a rare sight taking in Charleston from horse-drawn carriages or waiting for a bellman to load their luggage into a cab.

The Charleston area was slow to embrace the African American story as an essential part of the narrative told to visitors. Plantations were portrayed as grand houses set on beautiful grounds, with little more than a nod to their reliance on slaves. That is changing, and not just because it is the right thing to do. It is also good business. Many visitors don’t want a fairy-tale version of Charleston. They want authenticity.

Recognizing that, the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau recently launched several initiatives aimed at painting a more inclusive picture of Charleston. Among its efforts is an impressive new website called “Voices” that presents information about Charleston’s African American historical and cultural traditions, past and present. And classes for people in the tourism industry now have racial inclusiveness as one focus.

Other tourist destinations also have upped their game as it relates to acknowledging African American culture, traditions and history. Drayton Hall plantation’s visitors center adds that new dimension. It offers a different perspective than the house tour, which chronicles the Drayton family and describes life in that extraordinary house.

When the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission acquired McLeod Plantation on James Island, where slave cabins are visible from highly traveled Folly Road, officials wisely called for visitors to be given an honest, unvarnished account of a plantation that relied on slavery.

Middleton Place, for years, has highlighted the work that was performed by enslaved people in functional exhibits in the stable yard. Nearby, an exhibit named “Beyond the Fields” documents slavery in South Carolina and Middleton Place itself.

Downtown, the Gibbes Museum of Art has made significant additions to its permanent collection of art to illustrate the artistic contributions of African Americans in the area. The works, which include stunning sweetgrass basketry as well as paintings and photography, are even more extraordinary in contrast to the museum’s more traditional art.

A Preservation Society of Charleston project called the Charleston Justice Journey is highlighting sites related to African American history in Charleston. Audible narratives will be available on the group’s website to make the people and events more compelling.

And all help lead up to the opening of the International African American Museum in 2021.

History isn’t always pretty. Historic Charleston’s story isn’t all about patriotism, chivalry and a visit from George Washington. You can’t tell the story of the Revolutionary War without talking about bloodshed and treachery. Likewise, telling the Lowcountry’s story without talking about slavery, segregation and the slaying of nine people as they studied the Bible at Emanuel AME Church would be ludicrous.

Accurate and comprehensive narratives only add to the appeal, and seemingly to the success, of Charleston for visitors and residents alike.