Charleston City Council has two compelling reasons to approve a ban on single-use plastic bags Tuesday: First, these bags are terrible for sea turtles and other marine life and, thus, for this maritime city; and second, the Legislature is expected to consider a bill to prohibit such local restrictions when it reconvenes in January.
It is tempting to get sidetracked by arguing the obvious – that Charleston’s governing bodies know better what is best for their city than do people who live in Seneca or Bennettsville. But it would be a mistake to waste the time. Better for Charleston to pass a ban protecting our valuable coast and to argue about the Legislature’s bill later.
Already municipalities on the coast including the Isle of Palms, Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach have enacted bans. So have Hilton Head and Surfside Beach. Sullivan’s Island has council support for one. Coastal city councils seemingly have seen first-hand how many plastic bags make their way into oceans, rivers and streams. And what happens to fish, turtles, shellfish and marine mammals is horrible. They ingest bags that look like jelly fish or the microfibers produced by degrading bags.
That is bad news for people who enjoy seafood, and it’s bad news for Charleston, where the food and beverage industry is a vital part of the economy. Then there is tourism. Plastic bags in parks and on the beach don’t speak well for the area. It is estimated that 7 tons of microplastics are currently in Charleston Harbor, and that isn’t going to go away on its own.
The good news is that bans are effective. The Surfrider Foundation, which plans volunteer beach sweeps, found in 2016 that they averaged 33 plastic bags per event at Folly Beach. Since that city enacted its plastic ban in 2016, the average has fallen to seven bags –- a decrease of almost 80 percent.
If a ban on single-use plastic bags can be enacted, enforced and found successful in Folly Beach, just think what a difference it could make in a large municipality like Charleston. Still, it isn’t always easy. Mount Pleasant's attempt to enact a ban earlier this year prompted the Legislature to try to stop the move with a bill. That bill didn’t pass before the end of the session, but it could be brought up in 2019. Charleston should act now not just because it is the right thing to do, but to send a strong message to Columbia that such interference in local jurisdictions’ efforts to protect their environment, health and economy is misguided.
Two years ago, Mayor John Tecklenburg put together a committee to study the issue of plastic bag use and pollution here. The members, including advocates of business and conservation as well as citizens, investigated what has been done in other cities and states. It also developed an electronic survey for business owners and others to voice their opinions.
The results are telling. Of 222 businesses that responded, all but 4 percent favor acting against the negative effects of plastic bag pollution. Of 4,733 citizens who responded, 96 percent support efforts to reduce the use of plastic bags, 83.8 percent supporting a ban on single-use bags. It is worth noting that no plastic bags are manufactured in the state.
Charleston County’s recycling program does not accept plastic bags, which can wrap around equipment and cause shutdowns. Some retail operations that issue plastic bags accept plastic bags for recycling, but nationwide, a paltry 1 percent of such bags are recycled.
On Tuesday, City Council will be presented a report by the city’s Resiliency and Sustainability Committee on plastic bags and other single-use products. As a city built around a harbor and beautiful rivers and marshes, adopting a ban is the responsible thing to do.