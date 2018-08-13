The Hospitality on Peninsula (HOP) shuttle is pretty popular. In July, the bus, which is free and part of a park and ride program, broke a ridership milestone, with more than 10,000 people using it to get around peninsular Charleston.
In other words, tying low-cost parking to a free shuttle service can be an attractive alternative to fighting traffic and paying for parking by the hour. CARTA officials have already started looking at expanding it into West Ashley. That’s certainly worth considering.
But park and ride, while a useful service, is not a particularly efficient way to solve the problem the HOP shuttle was created to address — helping low-wage hospitality workers who commute onto the peninsula afford parking.
HOP is expected to cost at least $900,000 to operate in its first year. That’s about 8 percent of what CARTA spends on all its bus routes combined.
In other words, if the goal is to connect restaurant and hotel workers with affordable parking, it might be more economical to pay for them to leave their cars in one of the city’s garages, four of which offer cheap flat rates of $7 or less after 3 p.m. The annual HOP budget could pay for more than 10,000 parking fees per month at those rates.
Of course, the larger problem is that so many of the city’s 7,700 or so hospitality workers don’t earn enough money to be able to afford parking downtown.
A recent College of Charleston study found that a third of restaurant and hotel employees spend more than $100 per month to park their cars — based on data collected before the city raised the cost and extended the hours for metered spaces. That’s a lot of money in industries where average annual incomes can be as low as $22,000.
The far more straightforward solution would be to ask employers to step in, whether in the form of a wage increase or a parking subsidy for low-wage workers. Hospitality industry groups could also chip in more to help keep the HOP shuttle running.
Right now, CARTA is picking up the tab, and it doesn’t exactly have extra cash lying around.
As a step in the right direction, new hotels will have to prove that they can accommodate workers parking on-site or provide for off-site parking and shuttles in order to earn Board of Zoning Appeals approval.
City officials could also help give hospitality workers more of a break on parking. The daily maximum rate in most of the garages downtown is more expensive, for example, than all but 14 of the country’s 40 largest cities, according to a study from Parking Property Advisors.
Longer term, the Charleston region must work on housing affordability, mass transit and other efforts that can reduce the need for people to drive to work in the first place.
HOP is actually a significant step in that direction. It proves that good transit, with convenient routes, low cost and frequent buses, is popular.
The features that riders like about HOP can be replicated throughout the broader transit system. Ditto the aspects that people don’t like. CARTA officials are considering route tweaks and other improvements to boost the HOP’s on-time performance, for instance.
As a way to help low-wage workers afford parking on the peninsula, however, the HOP shuttle is not an ideal solution. Basically, it’s asking the public to subsidize the city’s hospitality industry.
It’s great news that people are riding the HOP. Hopefully, the numbers will only continue to climb. It’s a creative, effective transit initiative, and people are obviously taking advantage of it. We need more of that.
But we also need to address the larger challenges that make parking on the peninsula such a costly proposition in the first place for so many of the people who keep the city running.