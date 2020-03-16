Editorial: Charleston's move to limit construction noise speaks volumes

The city of Charleston has experienced one of its biggest building booms in living memory, and many downtown residents have seen it — and more problematically, have heard it — firsthand.
Excessive noise from construction sites, particularly in the evening or before dawn, has been a common complaint in the city for many years. In 2018, Mayor John Tecklenburg proposed a construction noise ordinance, but City Council ultimately placed it on a back burner. We're glad to see council members finally give final approval to the new ordinance last week.
When it takes effect June 10, it will sensibly forbid noisy construction activity between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and anytime on Sundays and on six major holidays. While this issue has been particularly acute downtown, where the tallest buildings are going up and where homes are closer together, the rule covers the entire city. The new ordinance supplements, but does not replace, a handful of other city noise statutes already on the books.
There are some common-sense exceptions, including for pouring concrete during the summer months when wet concrete needs to be set in place during the coolest part of the day. “It’s something that usually happens only in the large construction projects where big pours are taking place," City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey tells us. "That exception is one that won’t be used very often.”
It also exempts work on the public right of way, such as streets, sidewalks and drainage lines, as well as emergency repairs and work ordered by the city. Work done primarily by homeowners on their own homes is also not covered.
The ordinance also lets contractors make their case to the city's Building Inspections division as to why their work might need to occur outside the city's specified times. To get a seven-day exemption, they must show any noise during the restricted hours is either unavoidable or a matter of public interest or public safety. City permit officers will use their discretion on whether a contractor's reasons merit an exception, just as they use their discretion on other permitting issues.
Violators will be subject to the same fines provided for under other city citations, Mr. Lindsey said, adding, "Significantly, officers to have the ability to stop the activity on the spot.”
Construction noise has been an issue in Harleston Village, which is where The Beach Co.'s large Sergeant Jasper replacement has been going up, as well as in Ansonborough, where large new construction projects have gone up in recent years, including the city's Gaillard Center makeover.
It would be an easy issue to gloss over the problem of construction noise since it's somewhat fleeting in nature. Once a building's piles have been driven or its frame erected, the immediate problem is often solved — unlike, say, the regular rumble of a nearby train track. But Charleston is a living, breathing city, and its residents deserve consideration as these new buildings become a part of it.
The city's building boom is only one aspect of a new din that is making Charleston a livelier — and noisier — place, so we're glad to see the city take a positive step toward giving residents some peace and quiet at night. It's just common courtesy — and common sense.