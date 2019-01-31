Charleston’s lack of affordable housing isn’t a particularly new crisis or one that might come as a surprise to anyone who has shopped for a new home or paid rent in the area over the past few years.
The area’s median wages are lower — in some cases half as much or less, depending on the neighborhood — than the median cost of a new house. Almost half of Charleston renters spend more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing.
And housing affordability is one of the region’s most pressing challenges because it impacts almost every other issue — traffic, public health, jobs, the environment, etc. — that has to do with quality of life.
But while the high cost of renting or buying a home in the Charleston area is obviously of greatest concern to those on the hunt for a new space, no resident is immune to the many interrelated side effects:
Traffic congestion
The most obvious consequence of the mismatch between salaries and housing prices is traffic congestion. Broadly speaking, homes cost less the farther away they are from the urban core, where jobs tend to be concentrated.
People who work relatively lower-wage jobs in the hospitality and restaurant industries, as well as other workers like teachers, police officers and firefighters, often have to choose between struggling with high rents or owning homes far from their jobs.
The result is traffic.
Taxes
Resolving Charleston’s increasingly problematic traffic congestion is phenomenally expensive. Road projects and badly needed investments in mass transit as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure will cost hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years.
And pushing residents into previously undeveloped land on the fringes of the city means building even more roads now and in the future.
Those costs could dramatically be reduced if more people lived closer to their jobs.
Economy
Aside from the direct cost to taxpayers, unaffordable housing hurts the rest of the regional economy. If people are spending too much of their paychecks on rent or mortgages, they don’t have as much to spend shopping, dining out or otherwise supporting local businesses.
That said, fixing the housing crisis shouldn’t come at the expense of existing home values, which makes the problem even more challenging to address.
Health care
Long commutes contribute to chronic stress, which can cause a range of potentially serious health issues including heart problems, depression and weight gain.
Pollution
Driving more creates more pollution from car exhaust and other contaminants that can run off of roads and into nearby waterways. The paved surfaces of roads and parking lots can also exacerbate flooding.
In other words, unaffordable housing creates ripple effects and related costs that affect every Charleston area resident.
There’s no single solution for the housing crisis. Lots of other cities are struggling with similar challenges, and none have yet found a truly effective fix.
But the best path forward combines an increase in overall housing supply with investments in transportation alternatives, economic growth to boost wages and flexibility in zoning to allow gentle but meaningful housing growth near job centers.
Some of these efforts are already in the works.
Charleston is investing in dozens of new affordable residences, mostly on the peninsula, for example. Mass transit is expected to connect Summerville and downtown Charleston in the next several years. The eventual redevelopment of the Naval Hospital property in North Charleston is likely to include an affordable housing component.
Charleston officials have also asked the state Legislature to allow inclusionary zoning, which requires that large developments set aside a portion of new units as workforce housing. Existing workforce housing rules are optional in exchange for denser zoning.
Other efforts have a long way to go. And different local governments have sometimes wildly different priorities in housing policy.
It’s important to build some degree of consensus, however, since housing is inherently a regional issue. The price of a house in Mount Pleasant might affect traffic in Hanahan and the cost of rent downtown might have ripple effects on Johns Island.
And eventually those ripple effects reach all of us who live here, whether we’re shopping for a new home or not.