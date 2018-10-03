The Church Creek basin in West Ashley needs about $44 million to implement a series of flooding fixes identified in a recent study of drainage in the area. But it would be impossible to find that much money in an already tight city budget.
Raising taxes high enough to cover that need — not to mention the rest of the roughly $2 billion Charleston officials say they need to fix flooding — wouldn’t be practical either. So the plan is to let the taxes raise themselves, in a sense.
Last week, City Council unanimously approved a plan to set up a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district near the Church Creek basin that would help pay for drainage in the area. The assumption is that planned growth in the area will generate enough new revenue to fund the fixes.
Rough estimates suggest that the TIF could generate as much as $50 million over 20 years, and the city could use the promise of that cash to bond out some flooding projects in the short-term.
Generally, TIFs are something of a mixed bag. They can be used to breathe new life into struggling parts of cities. But they can also be used to unnecessarily subsidize growth in places where plenty of development would have occurred anyway.
The Church Creek TIF is promising because it’s so specific. Rather than pursuing a more nebulous objective such as revitalizing a rundown area, fixing flooding is a targeted, measurable goal.
The challenge, however, will be ensuring that growth in the area — which is essential to the TIF’s effectiveness — doesn’t exacerbate the flooding problems the TIF is set up to fix. Too often in the past that hasn’t been the case.
Last month, City Council also passed stricter rules for development in the Church Creek basin. That’s a promising step in the right direction, but close scrutiny will be needed moving forward to make sure the new rules are working as planned and are strong enough to protect existing homes and businesses.
It’s also worth noting that the TIF plan is mostly a long-term solution. The needs of vulnerable residents near Church Creek can’t wait. The next big storm could happen anytime.
The most urgent projects need to get underway as soon as possible.
The Church Creek TIF isn’t a perfect or complete solution. But it would be a welcome tool in what needs to be a growing tool box of ways for Charleston to bring in new money to tackle flooding.