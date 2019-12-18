It's unclear precisely how many pineapples will grace Charleston's holiday tables, mantels and doors this holiday season, but no one will be shocked if there are a whole bunch.

As arts critic Maura Hogan recently wrote, the city's plump, prickly, symbol of hospitality "pops up so regularly it’s as if it grew on trees," which it doesn't. In fact, it doesn't grow at all around here.

While the city’s love affair with the tropical fruit dates back to Colonial times, Ms. Hogan correctly notes that the backstory of how the pineapple got its iconic status remains very much a blur.

And whenever that’s the case, Charlestonians have proven quite adept at making up stories to explain these sort of blurry things. For instance, why do so many piazza roofs have a blue hue? (The most common explanations run the gamut from discouraging pesky insects to warding off evil spirits.)

To that end, some say that the pineapple’s particular popularity here stems from Charleston sea captains who hung one outside their homes upon return from maritime pursuits, essentially signaling — long before Facebook — they were back in town. Such a story is certainly plausible and might even have the added benefit of containing a nugget of truth.

Or not. There’s still a lot we don’t know. The city’s most famous pineapple — and by far its largest — sits in the middle of Riley Waterfront Park. The fountain has been the site of countless wedding proposals, Christmas card shoots and children cooling off on a summer day.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But what's arguably the city's second most famous example is more suspect. At 14 Legare St., the "pineapples" atop the massive masonry gates of the Simmons-Edwards House are perhaps one big architectural misunderstanding.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, "The gates of the house are known as the Pineapple Gates, but actually, (the house's early 19th century owner George) Edwards originally ordered carved live oak acorns of marble to top the posts. They came from Italy as ornate pine cones, which were immediately construed by Charlestonians to be pineapples, hence the name."

Certainly, pineapples themselves are far more ubiquitous and attainable today, given modern shipping that makes it so inexpensive to import fruit from South America and beyond. "No matter how you slice it, in Charleston, the pineapple is here to stay," Ms. Hogan concludes.

And so are pine cones; they just don't taste as good.