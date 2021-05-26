Editorial: Charleston region has a violent crime problem; we need regional solutions

Crime has risen nationally during the pandemic, and the Charleston area has experienced two especially disturbing episodes of violence in the past month that raise questions about what our local officials can and should be doing to keep us safe. After all, public safety is the primary responsibility of any city government. When faith in cities’ ability to provide that is shaken, the impact is felt among residents and businesses but also resonates across city and county lines.
Charleston area residents were rightly stunned by the May 9 melee off King Street that involved more than 100 people and resulted in at least three people shot and three stabbed. This heightened ongoing concerns that the popular area is becoming a too-frequent host of raucous behavior and violence that seem out of place in Charleston and threaten not only lives but livelihoods. Mayor John Tecklenburg and Police Chief Luther Reynolds must find a way to restore the public’s confidence, which already was shaken a year ago by a devastating riot that they appeared to be ill-prepared to handle.
And just last weekend, we were shocked by the mass shooting in North Charleston’s Deas Hill neighborhood that killed a 14-year-old girl and injured more than a dozen others. The unspeakable violence visited upon so many young people is a tragedy.
These recent events are part of a broader, serious problem that not only leaves behind casualties but also traumatizes family members and friends. It also fosters a broader, worsening perception of how safe it is to walk our streets.
Clearly, no community is immune to crime. The tri-county area is no different. But with the state’s largest urban environment, and some of its largest cities literally growing into one another, it strikes us that our area could benefit greatly from working more closely together to address violence.
We realize there is not a single, obvious solution, and we believe Chief Reynolds was correct when he told City Council Tuesday: “It’s not something that happened overnight. It’s not going to get fixed overnight. It’s not something that’s unique to Charleston. It’s something that’s occurring throughout our region, throughout our state, throughout our country. There’s a significant spike in violence.”
We also realize that police, mayors and other officials must demonstrate strong leadership but they also need our help: We all have a role to play as parents, friends and citizens. That includes taking personal responsibility, such as being mindful to not leave firearms in our vehicles, especially those that are unlocked.
The Charleston metro area essentially functions as one large city, but its policing is fragmented among more than a dozen different law enforcement agencies. While we realize that some areas, such as King Street, may merit particular attention, local officials should question whether any new strategy addresses the problem or simply moves it to a different, perhaps less visible or politically sensitive place.
The city’s move to shut down food carts by 1 a.m. is part of the solution, as would be clamping down on unpermitted pop-up concerts such as the one on North Charleston’s Piggly Wiggly Drive that led to the shooting death of Ronjanae Smith. But there’s much more to do.
There’s also the idea, expressed in Dr. Ashley Fink’s Wednesday commentary, that Charleston, North Charleston and surrounding communities should create a youth and community violence task force and fund a hospital-based violence intervention program and a community violence interruption program. That’s an intriguing idea that deserves serious consideration.
When the Charleston region suffered a serious economic blow with the closure of the Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard a generation ago, city and county leaders banded together like never before to try to grow our economy in new ways. It’s probably not realistic to think we could replace individual police departments with a single regional law enforcement agency, and beyond the predictable turf-protection reflex, there would be some legitimate concerns about political accountability in such an arrangement.
But our leaders should feel a sense of urgency to work on these serious public safety issues in a comprehensive, consistent fashion — one that’s about more than just throwing bad guys in jail but that focuses on reducing chances a serious crime will be committed in the first place. We need a long-term plan.
And that involves more than police, who already find themselves working in a more challenging environment because of recent, well-publicized incidents committed by a few who are unfit to wear the badge. It involves all of us.