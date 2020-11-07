Editorial: Charleston needs to weigh in again as Cainhoy's development nears

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.