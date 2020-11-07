Editorial: Charleston needs to weigh in again as Cainhoy's development nears

Few places in the Charleston region have witnessed as much change during the past generation as the Cainhoy peninsula. This once remote, rural corner of Berkeley County has become one of our hottest development spots since Interstate 526 linked it to the metro area.
The dramatic change was detailed by reporters Andrew Miller and Mikaela Porter in a recent installment of The Post and Courier’s Boom & Balance series. Quiet country roads once suitable for a pickup football game now are wide ribbons of asphalt clogged with traffic, while former stretches of pine forest are interrupted by warehouses, gas stations and signs advertising land for sale.
But that’s just the start; there’s much more that could come.
The next big step in the ongoing development of Cainhoy Plantation, a massive, 9,000-acre parcel northeast of Daniel Island, is securing federal and state permits to fill 182 acres of wetlands. As regulators consider that plan, the city of Charleston needs to weigh in again.
That’s necessary because so much has changed since the city approved a master plan six years ago that would allow up to 9,000 residential units; namely, the issue of flooding, drainage and sea level rise has risen to the top of the city’s agenda. This is by far the largest potential development in the city limits. (Long Savannah off Bees Ferry Road is only about 3,000 acres by comparison; its plan also is subject to rethinking due to growing awareness of the rising sea and flooding problems.)
The Cainhoy development also will have significant repercussions outside the city limits, including S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant, where a Charleston County plan to widen the highway could deal a serious blow to the Phillips community, a historic African American settlement community.
There are multiple tensions at work here. The city’s comprehensive planning update is expected to guide new development toward high ground and away from flood zones. That would seem to help those looking to make money from Cainhoy Plantation, as its escarpment reaches 50 to 60 feet above sea level, a virtual mountain range by Lowcountry standards.
The problem is, some of the most ecologically sensitive and historically significant sites are on that same high ground, so the city, the developer and the regulating agencies should strive for a middle ground that offers maximum protection for those sites while minimizing the amount of development allowed in a flood zone. It promises to be a difficult but worthwhile balancing act. Currently, half the land sits in the 100-year floodplain, which is the site for most of the proposed units.
The Coastal Conservation League and the Southern Environmental Law Center are concerned enough that they commissioned land planners Dover, Kohl & Partners to take a fresh look at how development could be arranged on the vast tract to minimize damage to wetlands and promote other goals, such as preserving habitat for federally protected red-cockaded woodpeckers and minimizing new homes in floodplains. The company’s three versions would impact anywhere from 1,354 to 849 acres total and 13.2 to 5.2 acres of wetlands, mainly by concentrating the development closer to Clements Ferry Road.
The league’s Jason Crowley noted that concentrating development along Clements Ferry also would provide more buffer around the Francis Marion National Forest and a better corridor for wildlife between the forest and the Cooper River. “This is not the kind of development we want,” Mr. Crowley told our reporters. “This is mid-20th century suburban sprawl in the 21st century.”
The city could advance the discussion by joining in the call for the Army Corps of Engineers to require an environmental impact statement for the project — an effort that would help bring clarity to how it would affect historic and natural resources and what can and should be done to offset those impacts. While it’s only 6 years old, the city’s zoning plan already feels dated, given all the flooding that’s happened since.
Development is coming; work to widen Clements Ferry is expected to begin early next year. That road project already has prompted John “Sammy” Sanders to sling a hammock in a large live oak that could be cut down as part of that work.
When we look at the large impacts of Cainhoy Plantation and Clements Ferry, it’s difficult to overstate how much is at stake beyond that single tree, impressive as it is. We must get this right.