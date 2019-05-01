Water is one of Charleston’s greatest assets. It’s also one of the city’s greatest threats, of course.
Already, parts of Charleston face nuisance flooding even on sunny days during unusually high tides, and sea level rise combined with ever-stronger storms are almost certain to exacerbate existing challenges.
But it is possible, as several local, national and international experts explained in detail Wednesday as part of an ongoing project called the Dutch Dialogues, to mitigate the problems posed by water while emphasizing its benefits.
Doing so would allow Charleston to not just preserve quality of life and the city’s livability but enhance it. It could make flood prevention and mitigation infrastructure truly an investment rather than just a necessary cost.
And that’s not a hypothetical scenario. It’s the way the Netherlands has handled water for centuries, perfecting management techniques and technologies along the way via trial and sometimes tragic error.
Charleston’s Dutch Dialogues started a knowledge-sharing phase Wednesday with a series of talks and planning sessions. A public meeting on the project will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Room in the old Cigar Factory on East Bay Street.
There’s a lot to consider.
Experts and city officials are focusing on four study areas as part of the project — the medical district and the footprint of the old Cooper River bridges on the peninsula, the Church Creek basin in West Ashley, and the entirety of Johns Island.
Each area has significantly different challenges and each one will require tailored solutions. But ideally, many of those solutions will be attainable in the short-term and at an affordable cost compared to the roughly $2 billion in long-term needs that Charleston officials have identified.
According to data presented Wednesday by College of Charleston professor and director of the Lowcountry Hazards Center Norm Levine, the city has only about 12 more years to act before the annual citywide economic costs of flooding start to escalate at a truly destructive rate.
For large projects with big budgets and lots of red tape, that’s not much time. There are signs of hope, however.
This week, demolition started on several homes in West Ashley that previously had been bought out using Charleston and federal dollars. Those empty spaces ought to be converted into water storage capacity, and preferably in a way that benefits nearby residents beyond keeping their houses dry.
Rain gardens filled with plants that soak up water would be a relatively simple solution, for example. Cities in the Netherlands have also started to build indented parks that fill up during rainstorms and gradually release water afterward.
Again, the idea is to add value.
Solving Charleston’s water problems in a sustainable, livable way will require “the courage to think big and the guts to act small,” said Steven Slabbers, managing director of one of the Netherlands’ leading landscape architecture firms, on Wednesday.
That’s a smart mantra as Charleston learns to better deal with flooding. Really, it’s a useful way to approach a variety of challenges facing the city.
We can treat water as a threat or as an amenity. We’re going to have to make big and small changes either way. But embracing the latter mindset is more likely to help boost quality of life rather than simply keeping Charleston dry.