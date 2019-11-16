With an estimated $2 billion needed to mitigate flooding and make Charleston more resilient, the city clearly needs a lot of money from a lot of sources. We can’t do this all on our own.

Charleston must have state and federal financial help to protect lives and property from the disastrous effects of sea level rise, stronger and wetter storms and increased sunny-day flooding.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants $10 million for Charleston medical district flooding fix Gov. Henry McMaster plans to include $10 million in his executive budget to help fix flooding in downtown Charleston's medical district, which includes MUSC, Roper Hospital and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to include $10 million in his executive budget for flooding fixes in the medical district is an encouraging sign that he recognizes the scale and urgency of the problem in South Carolina’s largest city.

It’s also worth noting the state is projected to bring in $1.8 billion in new revenue this year.

While the governor’s executive budget is more of a recommendation — the House Ways and Means Committee writes the first draft of the state’s official spending plan — the Legislature should follow Mr. McMaster’s lead and OK the money as part of South Carolina’s roughly $10 billion budget.

The Legislature shouldn’t begrudge the fact that the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital and the VA Medical Center happen to be clustered in Charleston. Technically, the money would go to MUSC.

The idea is to drain the medical district by tapping into the deep tunnel Spring/Fishburne project, which is expected to be completed in 2023. Otherwise, the medical district would have to wait years for a solution: The Calhoun West project, also a system of deep tunnels emptying into the Ashley River, is unfunded and has no timeline for completion.

So that relative drop in the bucket from the state would protect many billions of dollars of investment — MUSC’s soon-to-open children’s hospital alone cost $389 million — and keep the medical district accessible not only during flooding disasters but intense downpours and high tides.

The concept isn’t a new one. The engineers and contractors say it can be done. That prompted Mayor John Tecklenburg to ask the federal government to fund the tie-in early this year, but it remains unclear if Housing and Urban Development rules will allow it.

Gov. McMaster rightly declared the medical district too important to wait on federal funds. And it is. Keeping the medical district accessible is a safety and public health issue, not just for the Lowcountry but the whole state because of all the specialists based here.

The medical district also is an important part of the state’s wider economy.

No doubt the city would benefit, too, and Charleston needs all the help it can get with flooding. Tying the medical district into the Spring/Fishburne deep tunnel system, already a roughly $200 million project, would drain a larger portion of the peninsula sooner. And that could result in savings on the next big dig, the Calhoun West project that would have drained the medical district.

The $10 million from the state would help pay for drilling a drop shaft, about 4 feet in diameter and more than 100 feet deep, along Ehrhardt Street and mining a tunnel about 8 feet in diameter to connect to the Spring/Fishburne mainline, said Matthew Fountain, a professional engineer who heads the city’s Stormwater Department. All subsurface drains in the medical district would feed into the drop shaft.

Tying in the medical district would drain about 27 acres directly and reduce flooding in about 50 more, Mr. Fountain said. It’s a smart and efficient move to leverage a bigger project by avoiding separate planning and engineering costs.

The work would start as soon as the Legislature signs off on the funding and wrap up in late 2022. The final phase of construction will be adding pumping capacity.

Approving the $10 million should be an easy call. Charleston’s medical district needs help, and lawmakers, regardless of where they hail from, should be eager to provide it just as they would for any other part of the state.