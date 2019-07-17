The first findings of a thorough audit of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s office were released Monday, and the main takeaway seems to be a warning against using otherwise effective oversight tools for political purposes.
The audit was prompted in May after concerns about questionable spending and other potential city rule violations by Mr. Tecklenburg were raised by City Council members Harry Griffin and Gary White, both of whom are running against him for mayor this year.
They weren’t exactly bombshell accusations — a few hundred dollars on business cards for the mayor’s wife, unauthorized use of a city-owned car, mishandled travel expenses. But they were enough to warrant a unanimous vote on council to proceed with the audit.
And not surprisingly, it didn’t find much. None of the spending flagged during the process appears to be illegal. In some cases it’s not even particularly inappropriate. At worst, Mr. Tecklenburg might have been better advised to use his own money rather than the city’s or to recuse himself from sensitive decisions.
Mr. Tecklenburg apparently bought two plane tickets for his wife to accompany him on city business trips, for example, but didn’t reimburse the city until after the issue was raised during the audit process. Other tickets had been purchased first with city money and then paid back — in some cases after several weeks.
That’s not a huge scandal in the scope of a more than $200 million budget, but it’s an unnecessarily risky way to handle spending that rightly will be open to public scrutiny.
Similarly Mr. Tecklenburg signed off on funding increases for nonprofit organizations with which his wife is involved. There wasn’t any apparent direct economic benefit to the Tecklenburgs personally, but it’s a needlessly bad look and poor judgment.
Other findings of note included $1,000 spent on catering for a 90th birthday party for Lonnie Hamilton, Charleston’s first black County Council member, and $10,000 spent on a celebration for the team that helped rescue a 4-year old girl kidnapped from Johns Island last year.
Neither example is chump change necessarily, but both are reasonable expenditures with a clear connection to city interests.
In total, the auditor found about $13,000 in expenses that were worth flagging even if an independent legal opinion found that no serious ethical violations seemed to have occurred. The audit has so far cost at least $50,000, according to city officials.
That’s not to say that government oversight is useful only when it pays for itself or that cost should prevent periodic investigations into the use of taxpayer dollars. On the contrary, it’s essential that public spending be subject to scrutiny.
But the results of the audit so far suggest that the accusations levied against Mr. Tecklenburg, which seemed flimsy in May, were just that.
Election season is an entirely appropriate time to air concerns about questionable judgment or misguided expenditures. It’s a good time for candidates to explain how they would run things differently. That’s the point of campaigning.
The audit process still isn’t completed, but barring evidence of far more serious missteps, the next few months of the Charleston mayoral race ought to be more about ideas and policies and less about plane tickets and birthday parties.