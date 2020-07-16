Editorial: Charleston lost its tour guide battle, but private sector can win the war

The bad news is the city of Charleston’s yearslong legal fight over the existence of its tour guide licensing program is over, and the city lost.
The good news is that thanks to a large group of enlightened local tour guides, it looks like this legal defeat won’t matter nearly as much as it otherwise could have. We support the voluntary, private efforts of these guides to maintain a standard that ensures Charleston visitors interested in the city’s history will continue to get what they pay for.
Charleston was among only a handful of U.S. cities that previously required tour guides to get a license, which Charleston issued only to those applicants who passed a test showing that they had a baseline level of knowledge about the city’s history.
Years ago, a national nonprofit began attacking all of these tour guide licensing programs as a violation of the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of speech. Its legal team eventually found a few local residents who had taken and flunked Charleston’s tour guide test and were willing to serve as plaintiffs.
During the resulting lawsuit, the city countered that it was not regulating speech — licensed tour guides have always been able to say what they want — but instead was only regulating who could profit from giving tours on the city’s streets. But its argument ultimately lost in U.S. District Court, then before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. The city’s lawyers are asking the court to reconsider but have no plans to appeal further if it doesn’t — which is most likely to be the case.
The city suspended its testing requirement as the lawsuit was pending, and the outcome scuttles any hopes of reinstating it. But something positive happened during all the legal fuss. The city’s licensed tour guides banded together with their own effort to ensure that they and their successors have a certain level of knowledge. They formed a guild whose members include guides who have passed the test.
The city is continuing to give its exam on a voluntary basis, and more than 10% of its roughly 450 certified guides passed the test after it became optional.
Lee Ann Bain, president of Charleston Tour Association, noted that the guides established The Palmetto Guild more than a year ago and already have more than 175 members, which includes both guides and businesses that support the guild. After getting organized, the guild has begun a shift to promoting itself within Charleston and beyond. “When speaking to visitors and locals about the guild, many are very surprised about the lawsuit and feel that a guide should be certified,” she says. “Knowing that a guide has been certified gives our guests the feeling of trust, knowing that the knowledge this person is sharing is accurate. The question that often is asked is why a person wouldn’t be certified.’”
After all, barbers in South Carolina must be licensed, and some could argue a hairstyle is a form of speech, or at least expression.
Ms. Bain said the Palmetto Guild is disappointed in the appeals court ruling but is here to stay, and that’s a good thing. Charleston is celebrating its 350th birthday this year, and while no tour guide is expected to know all the details of what transpired here over that time, it’s important they at least have a grasp of the broad arc of its history. After all, learning about that history is why many people come to Charleston in the first place, and we’re too hospitable to want them walking away feeling disappointed.
So while the city no longer can play a lead role in this sort of consumer protection, the private sector fortunately can do just that.