Opponents of the Charleston County School Board’s effort to provide more and better opportunities for poor kids have been so vocal and vociferous that it’s felt like board members were the only people who supported the plan.

So it was heartening on Monday to hear from community leaders and grassroots activists who recognize the urgent need to make changes to provide a good education to all children, even if that’s sometimes uncomfortable for those who currently receive better opportunities than others.

We wish members of the local legislative delegation would pay attention.

Just hours after the school board approved its “mission critical” actions — to consolidate schools, shift programs, change who can attend and who gets priority seating at magnet and partial-magnet programs, seek freedom from some state regulations and sign contracts with nonprofits to run some schools — 14 of the 22 senators and representatives who represent Charleston County in the Legislature wandered into dangerous territory with plans to strip the school board of the authority to make the changes.

The state constitution allows the Legislature to pass bills that apply to only one school district — as opposed to bills that affect one county, which are prohibited. Occasionally those single-district bills make sense because they address individual peculiarities in state law. Otherwise, it’s almost always a bad idea. It certainly would be in this case.

We elect members of school boards and city and county councils — and, yes, the Legislature — to study complex issues, engage in informed debate and make decisions they believe are in the best interests of the public, not simply their own personal best interests. That’s their job. Our job as voters is to decide who represents us.

One proposal announced Tuesday would require the board to “continue, maintain, preserve and perpetuate” all current schools in perpetuity. Another would reverse the district’s recent changes unless voters approve them in November. The first is wasteful and preposterous on its face. The second is sort of like Congress requiring the Legislature to get voter approval to pass the state budget, or change state education policy.

Requiring voters to second-guess the school board would be particularly disturbing given how much of the criticism is off-base. It’s not true, as some parents and legislators say, that the board failed to study its plans or adopted “knee-jerk solutions,” or ignored or misled parents.

Could the district have done a better job communicating its goals? Absolutely; Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait has repeatedly acknowledged that, and has repeatedly increased her efforts to do better. But officials can always do a better job of communicating their intentions. And people who don’t like those intentions are always going to say they weren’t adequately informed.

The district has been working for two years on the plans to improve education at low-performing schools while also addressing long-simmering concerns about equity in the highest-performing. The board has changed the specifics several times — to address criticism from parents and community members. Would opponents prefer they had not done that?

It’s particularly disingenuous for legislators to suggest there’s something wrong with changing the details, since the Legislature routinely makes huge changes to bills — often on much shorter notice than has occurred here, often just before a final vote sends legislation to the governor, and even before legislators understand it. (We’re not endorsing that process, just pointing out pots and kettles.)

The Legislature absolutely has a role to play in our schools. It’s the Legislature, after all, that is required under the state constitution to provide a decent education to all children. And for too long, the Legislature has allowed schools and districts to remain mired in mediocrity, and worse, refusing to pass adequate laws or provide adequate funding or require, or even sufficiently enable, the state Education Department to intervene when schools fail to provide children the education they need to succeed.

But those are changes the entire Legislature needs to make, through requirements that apply to all schools — not changes for a handful of legislators to make in their district because they don’t like or understand what the school district is doing.