The most important part of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s State of the City address Tuesday was tucked away in the middle. Specifically, it was the few sentences where he made clear that the city is unable to tackle its many challenges by itself.
We hope state officials were listening. If not, we hope they start listening soon.
When speaking of the city’s existential problem of flooding, climate change and rising seas, Mr. Tecklenburg noted we are all in the same boat, adding, “To be clear, by ‘all,’ I mean not just our citizens, but everyone who loves Charleston — including the millions of people who visit our city every year. That’s why we’ll be meeting with state officials in the coming months to discuss changes in state law that would allow all our visitors, including hotel guests and cruise ship passengers, to help fund flooding solutions — a responsible, reasonable extension of Home Rule that would benefit not just Charleston, but the entire state of South Carolina.”
Such a discussion is long overdue. While South Carolina lawmakers love to bristle at what they feel is federal government overreach, often with good reason, they have been too hesitant to extend that local-is-better logic within this state’s lines. Specifically, they’ve been unwilling to expand the Home Rule Act of 1975, the law that empowers local governments to address local problems. Even worse, they’ve imposed new limits on local governments since then.
In the subsequent 45 years, local governments have seen ever greater challenges and demands for services, as a greater proportion of the state’s population lives in metro areas, not in the countryside.
The issue goes well beyond flooding and also includes public safety, affordable housing and traffic congestion — the three other major issues Mr. Tecklenburg addressed Tuesday night. And many other issues, too.
Ultimately, we believe stronger, more empowered cities and counties will help the state’s economic vitality by — in the words of states’ rights advocates — letting local governments be laboratories for inventive ways to tackle our common problems, which are increasingly urban in nature. Yes, these local governments will occasionally make mistakes, and yes, those mistakes will occasionally cause lawmakers’ phones to ring, but the accountability is still there.
It’s not really here now because it’s hard for voters in Charleston — or in any other South Carolina cities or towns — to know who to hold responsible when their local leaders aren’t legally able to do something that they believe local voters want done.