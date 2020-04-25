Editorial: Charleston has a very big choice to make. We need time

Now that the Army Corps of Engineers has unveiled its $1.75 billion flood prevention plan to ring Charleston’s peninsula with a new 8-mile-long sea wall, among other steps, those who care about the city need to learn all they can about this ambitious idea because we have a huge choice to make.
The importance of the decision — a decision the city is being asked to make by May 2021 — is hard to overstate.
By 2100, the sea is expected to rise between a foot and 8.2 feet, according to NOAA’s projections. On a daily basis, the city might — might — be able to handle that. It will make the hurricanes, tropical storms and even high tides ever more disruptive and destructive.
It’s still fresh in our minds how record rainfalls and hurricanes — not direct hits like Hurricane Hugo in 1989, just brushes — caused significant damage to large swaths of the peninsula for three consecutive years from 2015-17. Suddenly, flooding became the city’s No. 1 priority.
The Army Corps’ project is just one piece of Charleston’s larger strategy, mapped out with help from experts in the Netherlands, to learn to live with more water, including heavy rains, tropical storms, sea level rise and higher tides, and subsidence and groundwater issues. But the Corps’ project is by far the most costly and would forever change the city.
Part of Charleston’s challenge is that there are still so many questions that need answers. Here are just a few of the largest:
• What outside assistance can the city get to help pay for its 35% share of the project cost? With a 2020 budget of $290 million and an estimated $2 billion in other drainage and flood prevention needs (only a small part of which is this sea wall), it seems highly unlikely the city can afford its $600 million-plus share without such help. But those discussions haven’t even started yet.
• If the city were to commit to this wall, what other projects might have to be delayed or canceled? Even if the city gets significant financial help, it still might face the prospect of spending a huge sum protecting the peninsula — and that could affect projects in the rest of the city, where almost three-fourths of its residents live.
• How will it change the city? The sea wall ideally would contain space on top for pedestrians, maybe cyclists too, but there are many questions about what realistically can be done to soften its look on its interior side where it will face several neighborhoods. A planned breakwater off the southeastern edge, near the High Battery, also promises to change the city’s look and feel.
• But the biggest question of all facing the city is simply this: What will be our long-term plan to protect the peninsula for the next century? Do we want to plant a flag and use our engineering might to keep storms and rising seas at bay? Or is it time to bow to natural and economic realities and begin a slow, strategic retreat?
Mayor John Tecklenburg answered it this way: “If you even want to have the opportunity to prosper for another 350 years, even another 100 years, I believe you have got to look at the reality of doing something like this.”
But the decision is ultimately up to all of us. Because of all these questions — and because our opportunity for civic and neighborhood discussions are limited by the coronavirus pandemic — we need more time to weigh the pros and cons. The Army Corps already extended its comment period from 30 to 60 days, but we agree with preservation and environmental advocates that this deadline should be doubled yet again, to 120 days. At least. It’s still unclear when neighborhoods and other civic groups can safety meet again in person.
Early indications are the Army Corps may be flexible on this front, and it also has done impressive work to explain the project online (www.sac.usace.army.mil/charlestonpeninsulastudy). Corps Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd has called the public’s feedback “a vital part of our process” — and we don’t see how that can happen in a meaningful way as long as we’re being asked to stay home.