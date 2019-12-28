Charleston County’s potential sale of the former Naval Hospital in North Charleston looks like a promising outcome after a series of expensive mistakes that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

The expected purchasers plan to renovate the building for 305 apartments, a suitable use especially considering the site at Rivers and Macmillan avenues is a key spot along the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line in the works between Summerville and downtown Charleston.

The pending deal also would resolve Charleston County’s long-standing need for a human services hub in the area — without the $48 million cost of razing the hospital and building something else in its place. Instead, the buyers will commit to building a new 165,000-square-foot facility across Rivers Avenue for less than $60 million.

Lastly, the sale would end an embarrassing chapter in county history. Two years ago, the county regained ownership of the 23-acre hospital property after paying $33 million to settle a lawsuit over a failed redevelopment plan. The county since has spent about $2 million more on maintenance, inspections and architectural plans with nothing to show but an empty, decaying building and a cautionary tale about local government dabbling in the property development and management business.

As County Council Chairman Elliott Summey told reporter David Slade, “The $33 million Naval Hospital debacle turns into a $10 million to $12 million debacle, once everything is done.”

A lesser “debacle” certainly falls short of what taxpayers should demand from elected officials, but considering the alternatives after the county botched the hospital project so badly, this deal likely is the best possible outcome.

The buyer, Navy Hospital Partners LLC, includes state Rep. William Cogswell, whose WECCO company has successfully tackled large, complicated historic renovations, most notably the old Cigar Factory on East Bay Street and the old Garco Mill building in North Charleston. He has proven adept at using tax breaks and other incentives, and those certainly will help make the numbers work as the new company takes on the old hospital.

The deal is contingent on a state determination that the hospital is indeed historic and that the renovation plans — including adding windows to the building’s largely windowless ground floor — would not overly hurt its historic character. “I’m optimistic we’ll be successful, but it is an approval process,” Mr. Cogswell said, adding he expects an answer in the first part of next year.

The project would be a win for preservationists, too. Few objected to tearing down the 1973 hospital, and no one regards the 10-story building as particularly handsome or historic, but we expect that to change in the years to come. After all, the hospital is North Charleston’s tallest building and is a monument of sorts to the city’s deep connection to the Navy. It’s also worth noting that the Engineering-Management building on the nearby former Naval Base, which is only a few years older than the hospital, is soon going on the National Register of Historic Places.

We expect the hospital’s redevelopment, the new human services hub and other renovations in the works on the former Navy base to create critical momentum for the long-hoped-for revitalization of one of the most neglected places in the greater Charleston region, an area that still lacks a full-service grocery store.

And if this end of North Charleston ultimately regains its status as a vital center, then most will eventually forget about the bumps along the way. But county officials should remember the expensive lessons of what happened when they tried to get into a business best left to experts in the private sector.