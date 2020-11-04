Editorial: Charleston County must build more support for affordable housing

Instead of making a hard decision to address the region’s affordable housing crisis this year, Charleston County Council punted the issue to voters, asking them to approve a property tax increase but providing little detail about how the resulting money would be spent.
Not surprisingly, voters said no. But not by a lot: The main referendum question lost by 51% to 49%, according to unofficial results. A second, related question about bonding that money lost 52%-48%. County Council should pick up the ball and do the necessary work on an affordable housing plan that could earn more support because it’s more clear about what the plan would do.
It’s not that county voters are averse to being taxed: They voted by a resounding 65% to 35% to extend a 1% sales tax so the Charleston County School District could continue its well-received work to build new facilities and renovate existing ones. That’s due at least in part to the district’s proven track record and its very specific plan about how the new dollars would be spent.
It’s true that sales taxes often are more politically popular than property taxes — approval of the housing question would have added $24 to the tax bill on a $300,000 home or $36 on a $300,000 rental home or store — but council members shouldn’t see the result as a reflection on that kind of tax, and certainly not on affordable housing, but rather as a sign of voter unease about the lack of details. We’ve noted before that County Council has work to do to rebuild trust with county taxpayers, particularly after a $33 million debacle in trying to renovate a hospital for county offices and its flip flop on using revenue from the transportation sales tax to extend Interstate 526 to Johns Island.
Fortunately, County Council’s two new members — Democrats Rob Wehrman and Kylon Middleton prevailed Tuesday in their respective races— seem to recognize this and are committed to work on affordable housing. They’re arriving at the right time; we hope they will find allies willing to build upon the work of the county’s housing task force, which already has detailed the housing crunch and the need for government action.
It’s not unusual for a new tax for a new service to take more than one attempt to win voter approval. Charleston County voters did not approve a half-cent sales tax for transportation and green space on the first go round. Fortunately, county leaders kept working to convince voters of the need to raise more local money to help pay for major road projects, public transportation and more parks and conserved lands, and the voters eventually came around. We expect something similar could happen with housing if county leaders put in the work.
They will find potential partners in the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Charleston Area Justice Ministry, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, South Carolina Community Loan Fund and others who urged a yes vote. Those organizations need to remain committed to the cause and keep pressure on County Council to act.
As with traffic congestion, the housing affordability problem is not expected simply to go away without innovative solutions. The high cost of housing hammers the budgets of homeowners and renters, extends commutes as workers have to drive further to find an affordable place to live, and ultimately makes it more difficult for businesses to fill jobs. The need is clear enough that County Council should have raised the property tax and created the fund on its own, as it has the legal authority to do, without dragging voters into it.
If County Council embraces the need to act, then it should proceed with discussing and deciding what partners it would choose to manage a new housing fund and what parameters should be put in place to determine which projects get the money — the same kind of actions council would be taking if the referendum question had passed. More specificity should build more public support, and in the end, little time might be lost as a result of Tuesday’s narrow defeat.