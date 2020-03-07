Editorial: Charleston County must be selective when doling out limited greenbelt money

A new central park along Maybank Highway in the heart of Johns Island. A smaller park just south of West Ashley’s Church Creek where a blighted shopping center once stood. And a new park where wetlands bend toward the Ashley River in the shape of an oxbow.
Each of the above projects sounds promising, and each has supporters, but none of them appears ready for serious consideration. That’s because the details matter when spending limited public money on land conservation and new parks. And, unfortunately, each of these three projects also has relatively high land costs and limited contributions from other sources including the private and nonprofit sectors.
Perhaps most importantly, the pot of Charleston County greenbelt dollars that they are seeking isn’t large enough for all of them.
All those reasons are why we’re encouraged that the Charleston County Greenbelt Advisory Subcommittee decided Wednesday not to recommend the three projects.
It’s not easy to put together a great land conservation or park deal, such as last year’s effort to ensure there will be no dense development on Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. That deal involved $5.1 million in county greenbelt money as well as $2 million from the state. The property owner also made a major commitment considering the 710-acre tract might have fetched more than $20 million on the open market.
Ashley Demosthenes, president and CEO of the Lowcountry Open Land Trust, told the greenbelt subcommittee that the county received relatively few rural applications by its January deadline for a reason. “It takes time,” she said.
The subcommittee did recommend moving forward on one project, a $153,000 deal that would let the St. Andrews Park & Playground Commission purchase Forest Lake Park. That modest deal would allow for improvements there, and the West Ashley park’s future could benefit the nearby Disher Preserve, a 39-acre wooded and wetland parcel overseen by the East Cooper Land Trust.
The three other projects that were not recommended for approval each had a price tag of more than $3 million. If all are approved, it would create a $5 million deficit in the unincorporated urban pot of greenbelt money, likely making less available for rural projects. We urged County Council in 2018 not to change the successful formula that called for spending 70 percent of greenbelt dollars in rural areas and the rest in cities and suburbs. We cautioned that moving to a 50-50 split would have far-reaching, negative ramifications to a program that was established to invest in the county’s environmental future and quality of life.
And Ms. Demosthenes told the subcommittee more rural projects will appear in time, adding, “There is a pipeline of highly leveraged rural applications waiting to come to you.”
The county’s full Greenbelt Advisory Committee will review these latest projects in April, and County Council ultimately has the final say afterward. Both groups should heed the subcommittee’s advice if there is insufficient buy-in from other sources to ensure that the rural portion of greenbelt funding would not be affected.
We understand why West Ashley residents would like a new park where the Church Creek Shopping Center once stood. Not only would a park improve the appearance of this portion of S.C. Highway 61, but it also could improve drainage using a strategy recommended by the Dutch Dialogues. However, Greenbelt subcommittee members were right in asking for more specifics, such as engineering studies, about how that project and the nearby oxbow project would complement other work being done to address flooding around Church Creek.
The county’s greenbelt program has accomplished a lot since it began in 2005, shortly after county voters approved a half-cent sales tax. And voters agreed to extend the tax in 2016. But everyone should keep in mind that the program’s success— in terms of popularity, protected acreage and the benefit to our quality of life — hinges on the county scrutinizing every proposal and making the best deals possible.