Editorial: Charleston County housing initiative a positive sign, but let’s see more details

It’s encouraging to see Charleston County Council recognize the seriousness of one of this region’s biggest problems, a lack of affordable housing. And it’s encouraging that County Council is poised to take a meaningful step toward addressing it: creating a new income stream that would raise about $8 million a year to support affordable projects.
But the details are important, and there’s more work needed here. We’re supportive of the county taking new steps to create more affordable housing as it’s one of the region’s greatest challenges as wage growth has lagged well behind housing prices and rental rates. But County Council should come up with a plan its members support without having to ask voters.
Tuesday night, County Council is scheduled to vote to put the referendum on this fall’s ballot. It would be a two-part question, the first of which would ask voters if they support a property tax increase to pay for affordable housing efforts by the county or one of its private or governmental partners.
The second question would ask voters if they support County Council borrowing $130 million in bonds that would be paid off by that new property tax stream.
Other local governments have held successful affordable housing referendums in the past, most notably the city of Charleston. But those referendums were required by law because the voters’ support allowed the city to issue bonds to pay for public housing initiatives without affecting its debt limit. With the county’s possible referendum, it feels like an excuse to not do the work.
As County Councilman Vic Rawl told our reporter David Slade: “If that passes, we will get into the weeds on exactly how it will be done. ... Without the funds, why would we kill ourselves to work on a plan?”
Councilman Brantley Moody told Mr. Slade that the S.C. Community Loan Fund, which loans money for affordable housing and businesses, could manage the funds. Undoubtedly, the fund and other nonprofits could play lead roles and minimize the county’s need to create another layer of bureaucracy to oversee the housing effort.
It would help to know more about those potential partners and their roles and to see more planning work. How will the county leverage its public investments? Will it try to sprinkle the dollars evenly across all nine council districts or direct them to certain areas with the greatest need? Will it be only for rental units or new units for sale?
These details and assurances are even more important in light of council’s sleight of hand with half-cent sales tax money that was diverted to the 526 project.
Instead of moving toward a referendum, we urge county officials and other housing advocates to devise a better, more specific plan about how a significant county investment could help. Once that’s in place, a majority of County Council should feel comfortable moving forward without a public vote.