The Charleston County Greenbelt Program wasn’t set up to fund speculative real estate investment. The program’s valuable purpose, as the name makes clear, is to purchase and preserve open, green space as a check against over-development and as a public amenity.

That’s why a North Charleston plan to sell a small parcel of land purchased with Greenbelt funds to a private developer is troubling — even if the deal ultimately brings in an extra $140,000 for the city to put toward Greenbelt projects elsewhere.

North Charleston bought the 1.5-acre Rome Lane property in 2011 as part of a larger $2.8 million deal that covered 135 acres along Noisette and Filbin creeks near Park Circle. The idea was to preserve most of the land and sell the rest at a profit when the real estate market improved.

But city officials never figured out what to do with the property, which doesn’t have much apparent conservation or park space value, and now they’re working on a deal to sell it to a developer as part of a planned townhome project.

Of course, the market has indeed improved, and the sale price of $160,000 is eight times more than the $20,000 in Greenbelt funds spent on the Rome Lane parcel initially. That’s money that will go back to the Greenbelt program.

In a purely mathematical sense, that’s a win for Charleston County taxpayers. But it also sets a potentially worrisome precedent.

Greenbelt funds, raised through the voter-approved half-cent sales tax that also helps pay for county transportation projects, are intended for long-term investments that will offer significant community benefits via land conservation or public park space.

Given the limited resources available, the climbing cost of land and the need to preserve open spaces in the face of intense development pressure, Greenbelt funds need to be spent as strategically as possible to maximize their value.

At least one North Charleston official told The Post and Courier’s David Slade that the city didn’t have a plan for the Rome Lane property when it bought it.

The Rome Lane deal also offers further evidence that the Greenbelt’s original 70-30 split for purchases of rural over urban land was a wiser approach than the change to a 50-50 split that Charleston County Council approved last year.

Focusing Greenbelt funds on rural, undeveloped areas generally helps protect a larger amount of land for the same amount of money. And that land offers significant benefits — reduced sprawl, improved air and water quality, wildlife protections — even if the public doesn’t have direct access.

Those are the kinds of benefits the Greenbelt program is supposed to provide. It’s supposed to fund an investment in the county’s environmental future and its quality of life, not turn a short-term profit.

Next month, the Greenbelt Advisory Board will start reviewing another round of proposed purchases throughout the county. Close scrutiny will be necessary.