Editorial: Charleston County does the right thing on resilience planning

When Charleston County updated its comprehensive plan two years ago, many residents were rightly alarmed that the detailed document inexplicably contained few mentions of flooding and no specific recommendations for protecting the county from rising seas and stronger storms. It was a glaring oversight given the damage the area already had suffered from flooding and the worsening threats from this existential danger.
County officials wisely took these criticisms seriously. This month or next, the county is expected to become one of the first local governments in South Carolina to add a resilience element to its existing comprehensive plan. This won’t change anything on the ground immediately, but it will provide guidance as County Council considers future changes to its building codes, public works policies and zoning rules.
The planning change was shaped by county planners and staff, developers, environmental advocates and municipal officials who met for about a year to work on the details. Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League participated in the working group and is pleased with the results, which he said will help reduce political pressure when the county faces tough decisions.
The element not only tackles flooding but also earthquakes, extreme heat and food scarcity. “It is a road map for how to shape policy,” Mr. Crowley said. “Charleston County is really good at following its comprehensive plan, better than most local governments, in my opinion.”
The new element recognizes the county can improve upon the following: its ability to handle emergencies; updating its development rules for the highest risk areas; coordinating better with cities and neighboring counties; and educating the public.
We encourage other local governments to follow suit. State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis wants to ensure that happens and has introduced a bill that would require local governments to add a resilience component to their comprehensive plans. It would add a 10th subject to the nine other areas, such land use, transportation and priority investment that such plans must address. Water knows no municipal or county boundaries, so it’s critical that governments formulate plans and coordinate them with their neighbors.
Mr. Stavrinakis said the bill is an attempt to figure out how the state can improve policies on resilience and promote better planning. These resiliency elements would require cities and counties to consider how flooding, high water and other natural hazards would affect their residents, businesses, infrastructure and more.
Different local governments have attacked this in different ways. While the city of Charleston hasn’t added a resilience element to its comprehensive plan, it has adopted a Sea Level Rise strategy and recently concluded a Dutch Dialogues planning effort that maps out its strategies for living with higher waters.
It’s unclear exactly what specific planning strategy may bear the most fruit, but it’s crucial such efforts be made. If we as a community can talk about it, we can plan for it and ultimately deal with it. Charleston County should be commended for amending its comprehensive plan to address this existential threat, especially because so many of its residents made it clear two years ago that’s exactly what they wanted to see.