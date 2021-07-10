Editorial: Charleston County deserves more rational, beautiful roads. Let's build that in.

On Johns Island, a group of residents wants Charleston County to reconsider plans to widen large swaths of Bohicket and Main roads and instead work on smaller, more targeted improvements that would save more private property and grand trees and possibly even cost less.
Residents of Phillips, a historic East Cooper community settled more than a century ago by formerly enslaved African Americans, have fought a plan to widen S.C. Highway 41 from two to five lanes. While the residents have had some success, the county still is working with neighbors to reach a consensus on what to do next.
On James Island, county road planners and County Council members have struggled for years to agree on how best to improve the dangerous intersection where Central Park Road dead ends into Riverland Drive, as residents opposed an elongated roundabout designed to save trees because it would take too much private land.
These three examples show how much more complicated it’s getting to build or widen roads these days — especially as leaders rightly listen more closely to voices in minority, often low-income communities that traditionally have been ignored. They also demonstrate how the county must rethink its approach to transportation projects, from the traditional process that focuses on simply moving cars to one that considers the importance of quality of life and preserving the sense of place that makes the Lowcountry so special.
For instance, the county’s primary priorities for Highway 41 are to reduce automobile congestion and accommodate more traffic. Its secondary priorities are enhancing safety, minimizing neighborhood and environmental impacts and supporting other transportation modes. In fact, all those priorities should be equal. It’s the county’s overemphasis on moving cars that has bogged things down, as affected residents push back.
The situation on Johns Island has made fewer headlines but is just as instructive. Concerned about the county's plans, a group of residents formed a nonprofit, Rational Roads for Johns Island, and hired consultants to work with the community to develop a new approach. John Zlogar, a founding member, said residents were frustrated when the county presented five alternatives for improving Bohicket Road from Maybank Highway to the Betsy Kerrison Parkway before it asked the public about its concerns.
All five alternatives involved dramatic widenings with major impacts on homes, trees and wetlands. But some mix of pull-offs, new turn lanes, roundabouts, parallel roads, added traffic enforcement and limited widening could achieve significant improvement in traffic flow while doing far less harm to the island’s rural feel. That wasn’t one of the alternatives offered up, and residents are right to question a strategy that doesn’t include more consideration for quality of life on the island.
“This road could destroy Johns Island, or it could bring it together,” Mr. Zlogar said. “Let’s sit down and define the problem, what the issues are and then come up with something better. ... You can never get everyone to agree on everything, but if we agree to the basic approach, we’ll be much better off.”
This line of thinking was advanced in a March 30 commentary on widening Highway 41 by a retired city planner from Germany, Reinhold Roedig, who now lives on Wadmalaw Island. “Doing nothing is not a solution,” he wrote. “Local and state authorities should assume responsibility for a more comprehensive approach. It must resolve the property issues in the area, mitigate the impact of increased traffic and generally improve living conditions in the community.” But that would involve more work on beautification, heirs property issues and other civic improvements often outside the county’s traditional road construction scope. “The process,” he said, “should be started with a preliminary design that provides a vision and can be discussed with all parties, private and public.”
We agree. The county’s half-cent sales tax was sold to voters primarily as congestion relief, which clearly is needed, but that important work should involve both building roads and redefining some of our most important and visible public spaces. It’s a hopeful sign that a growing number of residents recognize this and want more emphasis put on the place itself rather than simply on how much time it will take to drive through it.