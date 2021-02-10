Editorial: Charleston County Council must demand audit, public explanation for $216,000 gift

At least one Charleston County councilman wants more answers about how former County Attorney Joe Dawson was paid $216,000 — with the possibility of much more to come down the road — after he resigned to become a federal judges; it should be a no-brainer for his colleagues to support that request.

But it's not enough simply to conduct an audit as to how and why this payment and severance agreement were approved without a council vote. County Administrator Bill Tuten should also explain publicly how the payment came to be made and what precisely the county is getting in return for $216,000 in taxpayers’ money. There’s no need to delay this explanation since no one is accusing the administrator of breaking the law. He knows why he signed that contract, and we should know, too. Now. It's our money.

Once these answers are clear, it's crucial that County Council adopt a new policy that calls for much more transparency — including a public vote in open session — when sizable sums are at stake.

We're pleased that new Councilman Kylon Middleton plans to call for an audit of the payment and other payments made without council's approval at Thursday's meeting. “A confidential agreement to the tune of $216,000?” Middleton asked Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks. “We should know who authorized it, who drafted it. But everybody is pointing the finger at everybody else.”

It strikes us as incredible that this sort of agreement could be signed without council input, since some of the most routine matters of governance are routinely placed on its agendas (and therefore visible to the public). These so-called consent agenda items include matters as small as last month's $50,000 grant given to the county (no match required) as part of the state's opioid response.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

So county officials consider it important to disclose the receipt of a grant with no match from local taxpayers, but they can stroke a check for a six-figure sum of taxpayer money, whose payment raises disturbing ethical questions, in private? Really? Clearly, something doesn't add up, and we can't help wondering if this wasn't in fact discussed in executive session — without the notice and public vote that state law require (and how often that might happen on other issues). If there hasn't been a violation of state law, there absolutely has been a violation of public trust.

Depending on which council member you talk to, the payment was either for services to be rendered in the coming year or as thanks for a job well-done. It's hard for us to understand why taxpayers should pay a former employee a "thank you" bonus beyond his pay, and even more difficult to reconcile that with an attorney who wasn't able to convince his client not to make a mistake that led to a $33 million verdict against the county over the Naval Hospital, although council members seem to believe that was more their bad than his. And as we noted on Wednesday, the deal to give Mr. Dawson 1.5% of any future opioid-related settlement is outrageous, since he worked on the matter as a well-paid staff attorney, not a contract one.

But even if we assume that Mr. Dawson deserved a six-figure thank-you gift, or that he's being paid for future services that violate judicial ethics, the larger point is: If this was deserved and proper, why did County Council try to hide it?

This county government has a serious transparency problem. After the story of Mr. Dawson's payout broke, we asked the county spokesperson where the line of demarcation is when contracts are so large that they must be approved by County Council. We're still awaiting the answer.