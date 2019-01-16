It’s reassuring to see Charleston County taking action to reduce the number of credit cards issued to employees to guard against misuse and fraud. At the same time, it’s disappointing that only dogged reporting was able to bring problems associated with the procurement card, or p-card, program to light.

Even getting a handle on the number of cards in circulation was a challenge. The Post and Courier was initially told it was 915, then 896, then about 520, minus some 370 p-cards issued to the Sheriff’s Office.

Obviously, the county program started 18 years ago had grown too large and the controls too lax. Reporter Tony Bartelme was able to show the number of cards issued to county employees far exceeded the number issued by similar-size South Carolina government agencies and even some states.

For instance, the Medical University of South Carolina, with about 5,400 state employees, has 346 p-cards. By comparison, Charleston County, with 1,830 employees, has 520 cards. Richland County, with about the same number of employees, has just 97.

Mr. Bartleme also reported on abuses that ranged from the mundane, such as getting a car washed on the taxpayers’ dime or purchasing a uniform, to potentially criminal — even among county employees tasked with reconciling spending at the department level. One ex-employee faces charges that she racked up nearly $25,000 in questionable expenses.

Also troubling was Charleston County Administrator Jennifer Miller’s refusal to directly answer questions about why so many cards were in circulation and what could be done to reduce their misuse. Professional county administrators like Ms. Miller are hired in part to find efficiencies and cut waste, and should be held accountable to taxpayers.

Yes, the county earned $154,569 in cash rebates on about $11.6 million in p-card charges over the past fiscal year, according to county spokesman Shawn Smetana. But it remains unclear what portion on those charges might have been unnecessary or should have been flagged due to misuse or fraud.

The practice of having department heads and departmental p-card liaisons sign off on monthly p-cards charges also seems too cozy and, perhaps, too cumbersome.

Under our council-administrator form of government, the buck stops with Ms. Miller, who serves at the pleasure of County Council.

Separately, this is a good opportunity for Sheriff Al Cannon to scrutinize p-card spending within his ranks and determine if his office needs 370 cards in circulation.

In response to The Post and Courier’s reporting, Ms. Miller has directed county department heads to work with the Contracts and Procurement Department to come up with ways to reduce the potential for misuse while maximizing efficiency.

Determining how many employees need p-cards and reducing that number to the minimum necessary should be the first order of business.