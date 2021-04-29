Editorial: Charleston County and DJJ to try a new tack to tackle an old problem

State lawmakers need to get to the bottom of what’s going on with South Carolina’s agency that handles juvenile prisons, particularly after a new audit found that the Department of Juvenile Justice failed to maintain adequate security staffing, saw a rise in violence and continued to grapple with other deep-rooted problems that were identified just four years ago.
The recent audit was the second critical Legislative Audit Council report of the agency in five years, and while DJJ officials told lawmakers they had put in place nearly all of the 74 recommendations from a 2017 audit, the new review said the agency had implemented only about half that number. We’re particularly concerned about reports that DJJ Director Freddie Pough sent an email telling staffers to report any interactions they had with auditors back to an agency employee.
“The staff was very upset and concerned about retaliation for talking with us,” LAC Deputy Director Marcia Lindsay testified to lawmakers, according to The Associated Press.
Agency officials don’t deny the email but said its goal wasn’t to intimidate employees but to ensure auditors were getting what they needed, and Mr. Pough has sent auditors a detailed response and contests some of the audit’s assertions and conclusions.
Whatever the case, we’re encouraged that lawmakers have asked S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to look into the agency. Further scrutiny is clearly needed to get to the bottom of things so the agency can move forward in a constructive way.
Meanwhile, we’re encouraged that DJJ has joined with the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, a national juvenile justice nonprofit, to start making improvements. The new partnership will face its first big test in Charleston County, home to one of three county lockups — the others are in Richland and Greenville counties — that hold children before their trials.
It’s a national program by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that emphasizes collaboration, data-driven decisions, eliminating disparities and alternatives to detention. South Carolina is the 40th state to launch an initiative through the program.
“This is a partnership to say we want to look at ways to reduce the overutilization of detention,” Mr. Pough said. “Its goal is to build a better and more equitable youth justice system. ... This is not a go-soft-on-crime initiative. We believe if someone is a threat to public safety, they should be put somewhere where they can’t hurt themselves or anyone else.” While many in the law enforcement and legal arenas will play a role, other interested parties should consider helping out, too. “We’re always looking for citizens who have an interest to be part of this movement,” he said.
The initiative won’t solve all the problems at the agency, which handles more than 3,000 youths each year, typically those who have committed crimes. Mr. Pough said he still needs to be able to offer higher salaries and also would like to see legislation pass that would lead to less incarceration for youths accused of nonviolent or low-level offenses.
But for an agency that’s been in need of change for years, this new initiative could be the start of something big. We would urge Charleston County’s stakeholders to engage and help it succeed.