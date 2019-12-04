Those looking for bad news can check the United Nations’ most recent climate report that details how countries across the world have collectively failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Those looking for better news might have visited the city of Charleston’s groundbreaking Wednesday morning for its $64 million project to rebuild and raise its Low Battery.
It’s the first major construction project in Charleston’s history specifically planned with the realities of climate change and sea level rise in mind. The work not only will replace a century-old, badly degraded section of the historic city’s southwestern waterfront, but it will elevate the Low Battery by 2 ½ feet, with the structural capability to support an additional 2 ½ feet of protection when major storms approach.
The Low Battery project provides hope not because it will do anything to address the release of greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists agree are the prime driver of sea level rise. Instead, it provides hope because it shows how Charleston’s leaders and residents recognize the problem and are willing to make a major financial commitment to deal with it. And this commitment is only expected to grow, particularly after the Army Corps of Engineers releases its report early next year. The report is expected to detail similar projects needed to protect other parts of the peninsula from rising seas. Meanwhile, the city also is working on new regulations and projects for low-lying areas in the suburbs, particularly Johns Island and West Ashley’s Church Creek.
Of course, more needs to be done. The U.N. report, released last month, shows that the world’s two largest economies, China and the United States, have increased their carbon footprints in the past year. The report calls its overall findings “bleak.” Global greenhouse gas emissions have grown by 1.5 percent every year over the last decade, and the report warns that to remain within relatively safe limits, emissions must decline sharply by 7.6 percent annually between 2020 and 2030.
According to The New York Times, the report notes the current trajectory is not as dire as it was before countries around the world started taking steps to cut their emissions. Coal use is declining sharply, especially in the United States and Western Europe, and renewable energy is expanding faster than many anticipated only a few years ago. “There’s a bit of a best of times, worst of times about this,” David Waskow, director of the international climate initiative at the World Resources Institute, told the Times.
Taken together, these two seemingly different developments — the UN report and Charleston’s Low Battery work — show how mankind’s best hope for addressing the economic, humanitarian and, for coastal cities such as Charleston, existential challenges of climate change will come from the bottom up, not top down. The city of Charleston recently made a tough decision to spend $64 million on an infrastructure project to keep its harbor out of the city. That hopefully will lead to more awareness in state government, which can play an important role beyond the State Infrastructure Bank’s consideration of picking up $32 million of the Low Battery’s cost.
Other important state actions include more commitment from the S.C. Department of Transportation on mass transit and bicycle and pedestrian facilities and changing the state’s regulatory model to favor energy conservation and expanding the state’s growing solar industry.
Those of us who live at the water’s edge are blessed and cursed by the increasingly clear realities of climate change and rising seas. Many of us see the growing number of ever-higher tides, bringing the issue home to us in a way people in Nebraska or Tennessee or even the Midlands or the Upstate do not see every day. As we all confront the many implications and needed changes, both big and small, it’s incumbent on all of us to help lead the way.