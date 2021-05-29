Editorial: Charleston can't stop growth. But we can manage it wisely.

As Charleston Planning Commissioners reviewed an early draft of the city’s new comprehensive plan last week, one felt like he needed to put the skunk on the table: Commissioner Jimmy Bailey Jr. asked whether the plan should address the notion of simply stopping growth.
“Nowhere in this document does it say we should stop development altogether, yet I think that’s what many people in the public think is the answer to traffic or resilience issues or what have you,” he told other commissioners. “I wonder if we should perhaps opine on what we think would happen if we just completely put the brakes on development.”
It’s not that Mr. Bailey wanted to slam on the brakes himself; actually the opposite is true. He said blocking future development would worsen Charleston’s significant housing affordability problems and exacerbate other troublesome issues, too. But several of his colleagues, including Commission Chairman Charles Karesh, agreed that many Charleston residents find the notion appealing. “You hear that every day, ‘If you just stop growth or stop development,’ and it’s not that easy,” he said.
The exchange underscores why all Charleston residents and others concerned about the city’s future should pay attention to this new plan, which has entered its final stretch of development. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the plan June 9, and it could hold a joint workshop with City Council shortly after that. A second public hearing may be held July 20 before City Council.
It’s easy to understand why some people find the simplistic notion of blocking growth and development appealing. Many residents believe that more building will only worsen traffic congestion and flooding; many aren’t fans of the midrise architecture redefining the upper peninsula; and many already own their own home and think skyrocketing real estate prices only affect them in a good way.
But Charleston puts its future at serious risk if it tries to remain totally in its past. The key isn’t to stop growth. It’s to find the right balance, to direct it in ways that reduce its potential to do harm and actually enhance our community.
The comprehensive plan has some ideas for doing just that.
One centers around how the city needs to diversify its housing stock, including its “missing middle,” a term for the city’s relative lack of more affordable housing such as duplexes, multiplexes and cottage courts. Their absence pushes housing costs upward; the plan advises the city to encourage more of this type of housing because it’s dense but not necessarily in a bad way.
Another is to channel future development more toward the city’s highest elevations and away from its most flood-prone areas. The plan itself won’t accomplish this, but it recommends City Council make significant zoning changes soon to specify which parts of the city are most appropriate to adapt, reserve, grow and defend as our sea level continues to rise.
These intriguing concepts have merit, but there are tricky trade-offs here. The city shouldn’t try to make housing more affordable by gutting its architectural review, for example by creating loopholes for developers and diluting the city’s uniqueness. And while Cainhoy is the highest elevation in the city and within the city’s urban growth boundary, that’s not where we need to encourage massive new development, because its largely undeveloped lands well north of Clements Ferry Road also are home to threatened and endangered species, vast wetlands and sensitive historic sites.
As Commissioner Donna Jacobs noted, the draft comprehensive plan is itself a sign of the city’s resilience; the city’s staff and consultants managed to get robust public input during a global pandemic.
But it’s not enough for the city to have a plan setting out a vision for its future; the city also needs to educate residents about the forces affecting their city and how making certain kinds of changes in light of those forces can make Charleston a better place. That sort of education need not be folded into the current blueprint, but the city’s leaders and its planning staff must find ways to provide it in other forms if the plan is going to work — specifically, to ensure the city maintains the political will to continue to grow, albeit in the smartest and healthiest way it can.