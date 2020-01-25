When the Charleston County School Board proposed merging several small schools as part of its Mission Critical plan to provide more and better opportunities for poor kids, it wasn’t so it could cut taxes.

It was so it could use the savings to provide students with the broad spectrum of programs and opportunities that it can only afford to offer at larger schools.

That, by the way, is the same reason a lot of legislators advocate consolidating tiny school districts: so we can divert the money spent on duplicative administrative costs to the classrooms, to provide students with a better education than they currently receive.

And that’s what makes a bill that sped through the S.C. House this week even more disturbing than it otherwise would have been.

H.3244 prohibits the Charleston district from closing any “rural” school — which it defines not as rural but as having 750 or fewer students — unless it first jumps through a lot of hoops.

Some requirements are sensible: It must “document the impact of closing a particular school on the travel time involved and additional transportation expense” to the district and the individuals and “document the benefits of closing the school to the district and to the students.”

Some are ideas that go much too far: a quorum of the board must be present for three separate public hearings in the community where the school would be closed.

One is outrageous: “A rural school may not be closed unless the board, by resolution, determines that such closure will result in a reduction in the district’s operating budget” and includes “the county auditor’s estimate of the millage reduction the closing will allow, which must take effect for the first property tax year following the closure.”

That’s right. You can’t use the savings from closing a school to provide better opportunities for students. You can only close a school in order to cut taxes.

That requirement flatly rejects an essential tool in the effort to improve our schools. Or to improve any part of government. It could have been written by one of those out-of-state anti-tax, anti-school groups that are intent on shrinking the size of government until it’s small enough to, in their words, drown it in a bathtub.

So how in the world did this monstrosity pass the House on an astonishing 90-0 vote? Thankfully, not based on its merits. There was no debate, no explanation, not even a formulaic reading of the title. Just an announcement that it was a “local Charleston County bill.” It passed because it’s a one-county bill, and legislators mimic the votes of local legislators on one-county bills, for fear that otherwise their own meddlesome one-county bills will be defeated.

We assume (hope?) that Charleston County legislators aren’t serious about that tax reduction provision, but instead are cynically including it in order to make school closures impossible — an idea that is disturbing enough in itself.

H.3244 is identical to a bill Hollywood Rep. Robert Brown filed and the full House passed in 2016 after the School Board closed tiny Lincoln High School in rural McClellanville (enrollment: 156 students). And it’s of a piece with a package of bills that a bizarre coalition of Charleston County legislators is threatening to pass to reverse the district’s Mission Critical actions to consolidate schools, shift programs, change who can attend and who gets priority seating at magnet and partial-magnet programs and seek freedom from some state regulations.

Even if the School Board made bad decisions last month— and we don’t believe it did — local legislators shouldn’t overrule its actions, or dictate how it can do its job.

Instead, they should do their job — which is to pass the laws and provide the funding necessary to improve the state’s entire system of education. And senators should wisely repeat their response to the 2016 bill and reject this latest anti-education measure.